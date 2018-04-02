7 Queer Tinder Dates from Hell

“So, I met this very hot person on Tinder, we followed one another on Instagram, and they ended up asking me out through an Instagram message. They were open that they were poly. However they told me they were solo poly, so I assumed that they didn’t have a primary relationship. On our second date, at a Chinese restaurant, I go back to their place. While we’re hooking up, like right in the middle, a woman walks in. It was their wife! They said they still identified as solo poly, and like sure, but maybe mention that you’re married on your profile.”
