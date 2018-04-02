7 Queer Tinder Dates from Hell

Swiping is so fun but terrifying. Like, who are these people who marry their Tinder match? How many liars, catfishes, and legit insane frogs do you have to have to kiss to find your prince or princess? Love stories from queer folks who found their true love (or true lover) are indeed heartwarming, but let’s be real, horror stories are so much more entertaining.

We spoke to queer people all over the country and all over the spectrum and asked them to dish their Tinder dating stories from hell.