Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik has stolen our gay hearts & we never want them back

There are plenty of out Olympians we love and support, but there are also a lot of straight ones that we can’t help going a little wet and wild over.

Outside of the growing popularity of U.S. rugby player Ilona Maher, gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik — who just helped the U.S. secure their first Olympic medal for male gymnasts in 16 years — is setting the internet and the gays ablaze with his Clark Kent/Superman status and incredible performances on the pommel horse (and yes, he can pommel our horse any time.)

Having been dubbed “The Clark Kent of pommel horse,” Nedoroscik is a soft-spoken geek who can often be seen playing with a Rubik’s Cube, of which he consistently beats his own record.

Much the same way as people gravitate to Maher for her ability to both shut down haters and totally annihilate her opponents on the field, Nedoroscik also has an ophthalmologic condition called coloboma, or being cross-eyed, which he’s been vocal about and supportive of with his fans.

Many people are surprised to see him take off his glasses when he goes to perform, which he addressed with Today by saying, "It's not necessarily clear, but the thing about pommel horse is if I keep them on, they're gonna fly somewhere. When I go up on the pommel horse, it's all about feeling the equipment. I don't even really see when I'm doing my gymnastics. It's all in the hands — I can feel everything." Considering this "foot POV" shot he shared back in 2021 and how dizzy it feels just to watch it, we can't fully blame him for letting it all be in his hands.

Also, take a look at how cute his explanation is about why he tugs his ear to show his love for his family and supporters.

Seriously, how can you not love this guy?! Although Nedoroscik identifies as straight (even though they say all the good ones are gay), he's still gone to amass a large gay following and we couldn't be more in agreement. This Rubik's Cube-loving, pommel horse-dominating Olympian has officially cemented himself into history and our hearts, and we wouldn't have it any other way.




