Scroll To Top
Olympics

Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik has stolen gay hearts & we never want them back

Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik has stolen our gay hearts & we never want them back

Stephen Nedoroscik has stolen the hearts of the gays and we never want them back
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The pommel horse legend can have ANYTHING he asks of us.

@andrewjstillman

There are plenty of out Olympians we love and support, but there are also a lot of straight ones that we can’t help going a little wet and wild over.

Outside of the growing popularity of U.S. rugby player Ilona Maher, gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik — who just helped the U.S. secure their first Olympic medal for male gymnasts in 16 years — is setting the internet and the gays ablaze with his Clark Kent/Superman status and incredible performances on the pommel horse (and yes, he can pommel our horse any time.)

Having been dubbed “The Clark Kent of pommel horse,” Nedoroscik is a soft-spoken geek who can often be seen playing with a Rubik’s Cube, of which he consistently beats his own record.

@gymnaststeve

Wrist rehab

Much the same way as people gravitate to Maher for her ability to both shut down haters and totally annihilate her opponents on the field, Nedoroscik also has an ophthalmologic condition called coloboma, or being cross-eyed, which he’s been vocal about and supportive of with his fans.

@gymnaststeve

This is actually isnt far off of what its really like to be photophobic #photophobia #lightsensitive

Many people are surprised to see him take off his glasses when he goes to perform, which he addressed with Todayby saying, “It’s not necessarily clear, but the thing about pommel horse is if I keep them on, they’re gonna fly somewhere. When I go up on the pommel horse, it’s all about feeling the equipment. I don’t even really see when I’m doing my gymnastics. It’s all in the hands — I can feel everything.”

Considering this “foot POV” shot he shared back in 2021 and how dizzy it feels just to watch it, we can’t fully blame him for letting it all be in his hands.

Also, take a look at how cute his explanation is about why he tugs his ear to show his love for his family and supporters.

Seriously, how can you not love this guy?!

Although Nedoroscik identifies as straight (even though they say all the good ones are gay), he’s still gone to amass a large gay following and we couldn’t be more in agreement.

This Rubik’s Cube-loving, pommel horse-dominating Olympian has officially cemented himself into history and our hearts, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. Check out some of our favorite reactions to the newfound icon.







OlympicsSportsMemes
clark kentgymnastolympiansolympicsolympics 2024pommel horsesupermanteam usastephen nedoroscik
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

30 sex toys that every gay man should own
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

30 sex toys that every gay man should own

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio