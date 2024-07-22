Scroll To Top
Meet all 146 (current) queer Olympians for the Paris 2024 games

Meet all 146 (current) queer Olympians for the Paris 2024 games

The second consecutive Summer Games with over 100 queer participants puts representation in the right direction.

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games are upon us at last, and there is a massive amount of queer representation.

According to the GLAAD LGBTQ Paris Olympic and Paralympic Guide, 80% of Americans view the Olympics as a powerful, cultural event, which makes the increasing representation that much more important.

OutSports also noted that this is the second consecutive Summer Games with a triple-digit roster of LGBTQ+ athletes, and that there's also a record number of out male Olympians. That said, the margin of women outnumber the men 8-1, and the overall list of LGBTQ+ athletes only makes up around 2% of the overall 10,700 participants.

The number of queer Olympians is expected to grow as the Games go on, but here's a look at the 146 athletes who have either publicly stated, confirmed in interviews, or displayed on their social media their out and proud life, starting with Team USA. All other countries are listed in alphabetical order, with their players subsequently listed alphabetically as well.

United States

Perris Benegas, Cycling

Perris Benegas is a freestyle BMX stylist for Team USA. She was named the 2020 Bloom BMX Freestyle Rider of the Year. She made her Olympic debut at the 2020 Summer Olympics and gives it her second shot in Paris.

Nina Castagna, Rowing

Nina Castagna is one of the eight women representing the women's rowing team for the US. She's already done multiple championships, but this is her first shot at the Olympic gold.

Teal Cohen, Rowing

Teal Cohen is on the women's eights for the US rowing team. This will be her first official Olympic run, though she's already won a gold and silver in the 2021 World Rowing Under-23 Championships.

Tierna Davidson, Soccer

Tierna Davidson is a soccer player for Team USA. She was previously the 2018 U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year and was the youngest player on the roster for the 2023 FIFA World Cup. This will be her second round in the Olympics following her 2020 debut.

Lauren Doyle, Rugby

Lauren Doyle is on the rugby sevens team for Team USA. She captained the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town, South Africa, and won a silver medal at the 2015 Pan American Games. This will be her third round in the Olympics following her 2016 and 2020 appearances.

Chelsea Gray, Basketball

Chelsea Gray is on the basketball team for the US. Her early career saw some knee injuries that briefly sidelined her career, but she's gone on to be a 3-time WNBA champion and 4-time WNBA All-Star. This will be her second round in the Olympics following her 2020 debut.

Brittney Griner, Basketball

Brittney Griner is on the basketball team for the US, and is arguably one of the most famous players in the league. This was largely in part due to her imprisonment in Russia over marijuana possession. Her career, however, has seen her as a 10-time WNBA All-Star. This will be her third round in the Olympics following her 2016 and 2020 appearances, where both times Team USA took the gold.

Alina Hagstrom, Rowing

Alina Hagstrom is an alternate on the women's rowing team for the US. She was a USRowing Gold Medalist in 2018. Although she's an alternate, this will still be her first time in the Olympics.

Nicole Heavirland, Rugby

Nicole Heavirland is on the US rugby team. She made her sevens debut during the 2015-16 World Rugby Women's Sevens Series. She was a reserve in the 2016 Olympics and then represented the team in 2020. This will be her second official run in the Olympics. (As a side note, I also had the fortune of teaching her in one of my yoga classes before she left for Paris, so good luck!)

Nikki Hiltz, Track and Field (Athletics)

Nikki Hiltz is a middle-distance runner on the track and field team for the US. They specialize in the 1500 meters and the mile, and currently hold the American record in the mile and won a silver medal at the 2024 World Indoor Championships. They came out as transgender and nonbinary on International Transgender Day of Visibility in 2021. This will be their first time in the Olympic Games.

Grace Joyce, Rowing

Grace Joyce is on the rowing team for the US, though she grew up playing soccer and tennis. This will be her first time in the Olympics.

Alev Kelter, Rugby

Alev Kelter is on the US rugby team. Her career has seen a silver medal at the 2015 Pan American Games and was named in the Eagles squad for the 2022 Pacific Four Series in New Zealand. This will be her third consecutive run in the Olympics following her 2016 and 2020 appearances.

Evy Leibfarth, Canoeing

Evy Leibfarth is on the canoe/kayak team for the US. She made her World Cup debut at age 15 and is one of the youngest and most decorated paddlers out there. This will be her second time in the Olympics following her debut in 2020.

Jewell Loyd, Basketball

Jewell Loyd, also known as "Gold Mamba," is on the US basketball team. She's a 6-time WNBA ALL-Star and has seen a number of gold medals in her career. This will be her second time in the Olympics following her 2020 debut.

Kayla Miracle, Wrestling

Kayla Miracle is on the wrestling team representing the United States. She's a two-time U.S. Open Champion and is the fourth wrestler to win four Women's Collegiate Wrestling Association national titles. She's the first out LGBTQ+ Olympic wrestler, and this will be her second time in the Games.

Sha’Carri Richardson, Track and Field (Athletics)

Sha’Carri Richardson is a track and field sprinter representing the USA. She became one of the ten fastest women in the world at 19 years old and made headlines for her run times. Although she qualified for the 2020 Olympics, she was disqualified after she tested positive for marijuana use, marking 2024 her first official attempt at the Olympics.

Hannah Roberts, Cycling

Hannah Roberts is a BMX cyclist representing Team USA. She's a five-time world champion in the UCI Urban Cycling World Championships and was the first American to qualify in BMX freestyle in the 2020 Olympics, which earned her a silver medal. She gives it her second shot at a gold in Paris.

Steph Rovetti, Rugby

Steph Rovetti is on the rugby team for the USA. She's currently the Director of Operations for the University of San Diego basketball team. This will be her first run in the Olympics.

Regina Salmons, Rowing

Regina Salmons is a rower for Team USA. This will be her second round in the Olympics following her 2020 debut, where she competed in the women's eight event.

Raven Saunders, Track and Field (Athletics)

Raven "Hulk" Saunders is on the track and field team for the US in the shot put and discus throw categories. They are nonbinary and use their platform to advocate for racial justice and mental health. This will be their third time in the Olympics following 2016 and 2020, where they earned a silver.

Lauren Scruggs, Fencing

Lauren Scruggs is a fencer for Team USA. She's already got a gold medal for World Junior Championships, and has her eyes set on her first Olympic gold in Paris.

Breanna Stewart, Basketball

Breanna Stewart is part of the Team USA basketball team. She's a 6-time WNBA All-Star and has been an MVP multiple times. This will be her third run in the Olympics following her 2016 and 2020 appearances, where Team USA took home the gold both times.

Diana Taurasi, Basketball

Diana Taurasi is a legendary basketball player for Team USA. She's been in the league since 2004 and has won a number of accolades, including being an 11-time WNBA All-Star and a 10-time All-WNBA First Time. This will be her sixth time in the Olympics following a run in 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020 -- all of which Team USA won gold.

Jessica Thoennes, Rowing

Jessica Thoennes is on the rowing team for the US. This will be her second round in the Olympics following her 2020 debut, where she competed in the women's eight event.

Alyssa Thomas, Basketball

Alyssa Thomas is on the basketball team for the USA. She's a 4-time WNBA All-Star and has a gold medal from the 2022 FIBA World Cup. This will be her first run in the Olympics.

Kris Thomas, Rugby

Kris Thomas is on the Team USA rugby sevens team. She made her debut with the team in 2015 at the São Paulo Women's Sevens, but missed her chance at the 2016 Olympics due to an injury. This will be her second official time at the Olympics following her 2020 debut.

Haleigh Washington, Volleyball

Haleigh Washington plays volleyball for Team USA. She has won a number of gold medals throughout her career, including one in her debut Olympic Games in 2020. Paris will be her second shot at gold.

Nico Young, Track and Field (Athletics)

Nico Young is a long-distance runner on the track and field team for the US. He set the collegiate records for the 5,000-meter and 10,000-meter runs, which both occurred in 2024. This is his second round in the Olympics following the 2020 Games.

Argentina

Nadia Podoroska, Tennis

Nadia Pdoroska is an Argentinian tennis player. Paris will mark her second Olympic adventure, with the first in Tokyo in 2020.

Australia

Mackenzie Arnold, Soccer

Mackenzie Arnold is a soccer player for Australia, though she currently lives in London. This will be here third Olympic adventure, with her first in Rio 2016 and her second in 2020.

Ellie Carpenter, Soccer

Ellie Carpenter is a soccer player for Australia, though she currently lives in Lyon. She was 16 for her first Olympics in Rio in 2016, then came back again for Tokyo in 2020, marking this her third Olympic run.

Natalya Diehm, Cycling

Natalya Diehm is part of the cycling team in Australia. This is her second Olympic run, with her first in 2020 for Tokyo.

Emily Van Egmond, Soccer

Emily Van Egmond is a soccer player for Australia, though she currently lives in London. This is her third Olympic adventure following the previous 2016 and 2020 Olympics.

Caitlin Foord, Soccer

Caitlin Foord is a soccer player for Australia, though she currently lives in London. This is her third Olympic run following her time in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Katrina Gorry, Soccer

Katrina Gorry is a soccer player for Australia. This is her second Olympic run, and she marks a return for the first time since the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Campbell Harrison, Sport Climbing

Campbell Harrison is a Sports Climber for the Australian team. This will be his first time in the Olympics.

Michelle Heyman, Soccer

Michelle Heyman plays soccer for the Australian team. This is her second

Anneli Maley, 3x3 Basketball

Anneli Maley is on the 3x3 Basketball team for Australia. This will mark her first time in the Olympics.

Teagan Micah, Soccer

Teagan Micah plays soccer for Team Australia. This will be her second time in the Olympics, with the first in 2020 Tokyo.

Marissa Williamson Pohlman, Boxing

Marissa Williamson Pohlman is on the boxing team for Australia. Paris will be her first time in the Olympics.

Sharni Smale (Williams), Rugby

Sharni Smale (Williams) is on the rugby team for Australia. This will be her first time in the Olympics.

Cortnee Vine, Soccer

Cortnee Vine is on the Australian soccer team. Paris will mark her first time in the Olympics.

Samantha "Sami" Whitcomb, Basketball

Samantha "Sami" Whitcomb plays on the basketball team for Australia. This will mark her first time in the Olympics.

Marena Whittle, 3x3 Basketball

Marena Whittle is on the 3x3 basketball team for Australia. This will be her first time in the Olympics.

Tyler Wright, Surfing

Tyler Wright is a surfer from Australia. This is her first time in the Olympics.

Tameka Yallop, Soccer

Tameka Yallop is a soccer player for Australia. Paris will be her third consecutive time in the Olympics, with her prior experience in 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo.

Belgium

Julie Allemand, Basketball

Julie Allemand plays basketball for Belgium. This is her second time in the Olympics following a run in 2020 Tokyo.

Charlotte Englebert, Field Hockey

Charlotte Englebert is on the field hockey team for Belgium. Paris will mark her first Olympic experience.

Domien Michiels, Equestrian

Domien Michiels is an equestrian for Belgium. This is his second Olympic adventure, with his first in 2020 Tokyo.

Emma Puvrez, Field Hockey

Emma Puvrez is a field hockey player for Belgium. This is her first time in the Olympics.

Abi Raye, Field Hockey

Abi Raye plays field hockey for Belgium. She's represented both Belgium and Canada on an international scale, and this will be her first time in the Olympics.

Elke Vanhoof, Cyclist

Elke Vanhoof is a Belgian BMX rider. This is her third round in the Games after appearing in 2016 and 2020.

Brazil

Nick Albiero, Swimming

Nick Albiero is on the swim team for Brazil after swimming for the U.S. National Championships. This will be his first Olympic Trial as an official Brazilian.

Babi Arenhart, Handball

Babi Arenhart is a Brazilian handball goalkeeper. This will be her first run in the Olympic Games.

Ana Carolina Azevedo, Track and Field (Athletics)

Ana Carolina Azevedo is a sprinter on the Brazilian Track and Field team. This marks her second time in the Olympics, with her first in 2020 Tokyo.

Taina Borges, Soccer

Taina Borges is a Brazilian soccer player. Paris will mark her debut as an official Olympian.

Ana Marcela Cunha, Swimming

Ana Marcela Cunha is a gold medalist swimmer for Brazil. Paris will be her fourth run in the Olympics, with her previous experiences occurring in 2008, 2016, and 2020.

Tamires Diaz, Soccer

Tamires Diaz, most commonly just known as Tamires, plays soccer on the Brazilian team. This is her second time in the Olympics following a 2016 run in Rio.

Rayan Dutra, Gymnastics

Rayan Dutra is a gymnast for Team Brazil. Paris will mark his official debut as an Olympian.

Beatriz Ferreira, Boxing

Beatriz Ferreira is a boxer for Brazil. Paris will mark her second run in the Olympics following her debut in 2020 Tokyo.

Marina Fioravanti, Rugby

Marina Fioravanti is on the Brazilian rugby team. This is her second time in the Olympic Games following 2020 Tokyo.

Gabi Guimaraes, Volleyball

Gabi Guimaraes plays on the volleyball team for Brazil. This is her second time at the Summer Olympics after her debut in 2020.

Lauren Leal, Soccer

Lauren Leal is a soccer player for Team Brazil. Paris will mark her first time in the Olympics.

Tarciane Lima, Soccer

Tarciane Lima is a soccer player for Brazil. This will be her first time in the Olympics.

Luciana Maria, Soccer

Luciana Maria is a soccer player for Brazil. This will be her first time in the Olympics.

Arthur Nory, Gymnastics

Arthur Nory is an artistic gymnast for the Brazilian team. This is his second attempt at gold for the floor exercise after winning bronze in 2016.

Bruna de Paula, Handball

Bruna de Paula is on the Brazilian handball team. This will be her first Olympic run.

Ana Patrícia Silva Ramos, Beach Volleyball

Ana Patrícia Silva Ramos is a beach volleyball player for Brazil. This is her second round in the Olympics, with her first in 2020.

Adriana Silva, Soccer

Adriana Silva is a soccer player for Team Brazil. This is her first go around with the Olympics.

Ana Carolina da Silva, Volleyball

Ana Carolina da Silva is on the Brazilian volleyball team. She joined them in taking a silver medal in 2020 Tokyo, and gives her second shot at gold in Paris.

Izabela da Silva, Track and Field (Athletics)

Izabela da Silva is a Brazilian track and field athlete who specializes in the discus throw. This is her second round in the Olympics, with her first in 2020.

Lorena Silva, Soccer

Lorena Silva is on the Brazilian soccer team. This will be her first time in the Olympics.

Marta Silva, Soccer

Marta Silva is on the Brazilian soccer time. This is her third go around in the Olympics, of which she was a member of the Brazilian silver-medal-winning team in both 2004 and 2008. She was also one of the eight people chosen to carry the Olympic Flag at the Games in Rio.

Rafaela Silva, Judo

Rafaela Silva is on the Brazilian judo team. She took home a gold medal in the 2016 Olympics in Rio, and gives it a second shot in Paris.

Canada

Olivia Apps, Rugby

Olivia Apps plays on the Canadian rugby team. She was an alternate to the team in the 2020 Olympics and gives it her first official shot at gold in Paris.

Kadeisha Buchanan, Soccer

Kadeisha Buchanan is on the Canadian soccer team. She won a bronze with them at the Rio Games in 2016, then a Gold in Tokyo 2020, and gives it another shot in Paris.

Laurie Genest, Cycling

Laurie Genest is a cyclist for Canada. This is her second attempt at the Olympics, and she took home bronze in 2020 Tokyo.

Quinn, Soccer

Quinn is the first transgender and non-binary athlete to compete in the Olympics, and they took home a gold with the Canadian soccer team in the 2020 Olympics. Paris will be their second round in the Games.

Alena Sharp, Golf

Alena Sharp is a golger for Canada. This is her third round in the Olympics, following her debut in 2016 Rio and follow-up in 2020 Tokyo.

Kailen Sheridan, Soccer

Kailen Sheridan is on the Canadian soccer team. She was an alternate for the 2016 Games, then made her debut in 2020 and gives it a third shot in 2024.

Colombia

​Jazmín Álvarez, Skateboarding

Jazmín Álvarez is a street skateboarder for Canada. This will be her first time in the Olympics.

Linda Caicedo, Soccer

Linda Caicedo is on the Colombian soccer team. She gives the Olympics her first shot in Paris.

Daniela Montoya, Soccer

Daniela Montoya is on the Colombian soccer team. This is her second shot at the Olympics after debuting in 2012.

Leicy Santos, Soccer

Leicy Santos is on the Colombian soccer team. This is her second round in the Olympics after debuting in 2016.

Denmark

Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour, Equestrian

Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour is a dressage horse rider for Denmark. She debuted in 2016 and returned in 2020, marking Paris her third round in the Olympics.

Finland

Senni Salminen, Track and Field (Athletics)

Senni Salminen competes in the triple jump on the Colombian track and field team. This is her second round in the Olympics after competing in 2020 Tokyo.

France

Amandine Buchard, Judo

Amandine Buchard is on the judo squad for France, where she is a third-degree blackbelt. This is her second time in the Olympics, with her first winning her a silver in 2020.

Mélanie Henique, Swimming

Mélanie Henique is a swimmer for France. This is her second round at the Olympics after making her debut in 2020.

Inès Lardeur, Field Hockey

Inès Lardeur is a field hockey player for France. This is her first round in the Olympics.

Alice Lesgourgues, Field Hockey

Alice Lesgourgues is a field hockey player for France. This is her first adventure with the Olympic Games.

Mathilde Petriaux, Field Hockey

Mathilde Petriaux is a field hockey player for France. This is her first round in the Olympics.

Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, Soccer

Pauline Peyraud-Magnin is on the French soccer team. This is her first round in the Olympics.

Germany

Jolyn Beer, Shooting

Jolyn Beer is a sport shooter for Germany. This is her second round in the Olympics following her debut in 2020.

Ann-Katrin Berger, Soccer

Ann-Katrin Berger is on the German soccer team. This is her first round in the Olympics.

Timo Cavelius, Judo

Timo Cavelius is on the judo team for Germany. This will be his first round in the Olympics, and he's the first out gay man to ever compete in the sport on the Olympic level.

Sara Doorsoun, Soccer

Sara Doorsoun is a soccer player for Germany. This is her first round in the Olympics.

Felicitas Rauch, Soccer

Felicitas Rauch is a soccer player for Germany. This will be her first time in the Olympics.

Tabea Schendekehl, Rowing

Tabea Schendekehl is a rower on the German squad. This will be her first round in the Olympics.

Lea Schüller, Soccer

Lea Schüller is on the German soccer team. This will be her first round in the Olympics.

Frederic Wandres, Equestrian

Frederic Wandres is a dressage rider for Germany. This is his second round in the Olympics following his debut in 2020.

Great Britain

Fiona Crackles, Field Hockey

Fiona Crackles is a field hockey player for Great Britain. This is her second round in the Olympics after receiving a bronze in 2020.

Tom Daley, Diving

Everybody knows the sexy diver that is Tom Daley for Great Britain. He's a gold medalist and debuted at age 14 in the 2008 Olympics. Paris marks his fifth consecutive round in the Games.

Kirsty Gilmour, Badminton

Kirsty Gilmour is a badminton player for Great Britain. This will be her third run in the Olympics, after previous rounds in 2016 and 2020.

Georgia Hall, Golf

Georgia Hall is a golfer for Great Britain. This is her first round in the Olympics.

Carl Hester, Equestrian

Carl Hester is a dressage rider and Olympic gold medalist. This will be his seventh round in the Games, having participated in 1992, 2000, 2004, 2012, 2016 and 2020.

Dan Jervis, Swimming

Dan Jervis is on the swim team for Great Britain. This is his first time in the Olympics.

Meg Jones, Rugby

Meg Jones is on the rugby Sevens team for Great Britain. This is her third round in the Olympics after playing in both 2016 and 2020.

Sarah Jones, Field Hockey

Sarah Jones plays field hockey for Great Britain. This is her second time in the Olympics, and she took home a bronze with her team in 2020.

Jasmine Joyce, Rugby

Jasmine Joyce is a rugby player for Great Britain. This is her third round in the Olympics, following her debut in 2016 and follow-up in 2020.

Kayleigh Powell, Rugby

Kayleigh Powell is on the Great Britain Rugby team. This is her first round with the Olympics.

Hungary

Csenge Fodor, Handball

Csenge Fodor plays handball for Hungary. This will be her first time in the Olympics.

Ireland

Kellie Harrington, Boxing

Kellie Harrington is a boxer for Ireland. She won the gold in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and gives it a second shot in Paris.

Michaela Walsh, Boxing

Michaela Walsh is a boxer for Ireland. This is her second round in the Olympics after competing in 2020 Tokyo.

Jack Woolley, Taekwondo

Jack Woolley is a taekwondo athlete from Ireland. This is his second round in the Olympics following his debut in 2020.

Italy

Alice Bellandi, Judo

Alice Bellandi is on the judo team for Italy. This is her second round in the Games following her debut in 2020.

Irma Testa, Boxing

Irma Testa is a boxer for Italy. This is her third round in the Olympics after competing in the 2016 and 2020 Olympics.

Netherlands

Edward Gal, Equestrian

Edward Gal is a dressage rider for the Netherlands. This will be his third round in the Olympics following his debut in 2012 and return in 2016.

Marleen Jochems, Field Hockey

Marleen Jochems is on the field hockey team for the Netherlands. Paris will mark her first Olympic Games.

Hans Peter Minderhoud, Equestrian

Hans Peter Minderhoud is a dressage rider for the Netherlands. This will be his fourth round in the Olympics, following his debut in 2008, then his consecutive return in 2016 and 2020.

Demi Schuurs, Tennis

Demi Schuurs is a tennis player for the Netherlands. This is her first time in the Olympics.

Guusje Steenhuis, Judo

Guusje Steenhuis is on the judo team for the Netherlands. This is her second round in the Olympics following her 2020 debut.

Sanne van Dijke, Judo

Sanne van Dijke is on the judo team for the Netherlands. This is her second round in the Olympics following her 2020 debut.

Anne Veenendaal, Field Hockey

Anne Veenendaal is a Dutch field hockey player. This is her second round in the Olympics following her 2020 debut.

New Zealand

Clarke Johnstone, Equestrian

Clarke Johnstone is an equestrian for the New Zealand team. This is his second round in the Olympic Games following his debut in 2016.

Robbie Manson, Rowing

Robbie Manson is a rower for New Zealand. Paris will be his third round in the Olympics following his debut in 2012 and follow-up in 2016.

Meikayla Moore, Soccer

Meikayla Moore is on the New Zealand soccer team. This will be her third round in the Olympics, with previous attempts in 2016 and 2020.

Emma Twigg, Rowing

Emma Twigg is on the New Zealand rowing team. Paris will be her fifth Olympics, with the previous four being Beijing 2008, London 2012, Rio 2016, and Tokyo 2020.

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, Rugby

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe is on the New Zealand rugby team. This will be her third consecutive time around in the Olympics after debuting in 2016.

Philippines

Hergie Bacyadan, Boxing

Hergie Bacyadan is a trans boxer from the Philippines. This will be her first time in the Olympics, and if she wins a gold, she'll be the first trans male in history to do so.

Nesthy Petecio, Boxing

Nesthy Petecio is a Filipino boxer. This is her second round in the Olympics following her silver medal in 2020.

Refugee Olympic Team

Cindy Ngamba, Boxing

Cindy Ngamba is a boxer from the Refugee Olympic Team, where she is the first-ever refugee boxer to qualify for the Games. This is her first run in the Olympics.

South Africa

Kemisetso Baloyi, Rugby

Kemisetso Baloyi is on the South African rugby team. This is her first round in the Olympics.

Sarah Baum, Surfing

Sarah Baum is a surfer from South Africa. This is her second shot at gold after taking home the silver in Tokyo 2020.

Dirkie Chamberlain, Field Hockey

Dirkie Chamberlain is a field hockey player from South Africa. This is her second round in the Olympics, though her first was back in 2012.

Spain

Teresa Abelleira, Soccer

Teresa Abelleira is a soccer player for Spain. This is her first run in the Olympics.

Juan Antonio Jiménez Cobo, Equestrian

Juan Antonio Jiménez Cobo is a dressage equestrian for Spain. This is his second Olympics, but he hasn't been in the Games since 2004 Athens.

Jenni Hermoso, Soccer

Jenni Hermoso is a soccer player for Spain. This is her first run in the Olympic Games.

Borja Carrascosa Martínez, Equestrian

Borja Carrascosa Martínez is a dressage equestrian for Spain. This is his first run in the Olympics

Irene Paredes, Soccer

Irene Paredes is a soccer player for Spain. This is her first run in the Olympics.

Alba Redondo, Soccer

Alba Redondo is a soccer player for Spain. This is her first run in the Olympics.

Sweden

Nathalie Hagman, Handball

Nathalie Hagman is a Swedish handball player. This is her third run in the Olympics following her debut in 2016 and 2020.

Thailand

Chuthamat Raksat, Boxing

Chuthamat Raksat is a boxer for Thailand. This is her first run in the Olympics.

Trinidad and Tobago

Michelle-Lee Ahye, Track and Field (Athletics)

Michelle-Lee Ahye is a sprinter on the track and field team for Trinidad and Tobago. This is her fourth Olympic games in a row since debuting in 2012.

Turkey

Ebrar Karakurt, Volleyball

Ebrar Karakurt is a volleyball player for Turkey. This is her second Olympics since debuting in 2020.

Venezuela

Yulimar Rojas, Track and Field (Athlete)

Yulimar Rojas is on the Venezuelan track and field team and holds the world record for the triple jump. This will be her second time in the Olympics following her 2020 debut.

