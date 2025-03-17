Watch these sexy gay dancers get engaged at 'Magic Mike Live'

A lap dance into a proposal? Pretty iconic.
Davis Rahal and Shay H engaged at Magic Mike Live.Magic Mike Live
The sexy men from Magic Mike Live certainly know how to bust a move and bring the heat in Las Vegas, but a recent show brought a little extra love to the stage.
One of the stars of the hit Sin City production, Davis Rahal, proposed to his now-fiancé and Thunder From Down Under performer Shay H., during the slow dance portion of the show.
Ironically, the couple met two years ago at Magic Mike Live, when Davis tried to give Shay a lap dance and got turned down! After sliding into the DMs and a few dates later, the boys will now be tying the knot soon. Watch the exclusive photos and proposal video below!
Davis Rahal and Shay H engaged at Magic Mike Live.
Magic Mike Live
The handsome boys posed for some pics after the engagement.
Davis Rahal and Shay H engaged at Magic Mike Live.
Magic Mike Live
Shay gives Davis a smooch in an adorable pic.
Davis Rahal and Shay H engaged at Magic Mike Live.
Magic Mike Live
Shay's genuine shock was captured during the proposal.
Davis Rahal and Shay H engaged at Magic Mike Live.
Magic Mike Live
Davis got on bended knee to propose to Shay during the slow dance portion of the show.
Davis Rahal and Shay H engaged at Magic Mike Live.
Magic Mike Live
The crowd erupted with applause once Shay said 'yes!'