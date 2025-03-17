How 'send the fit' turned into 'date canceled' — and kicked off an online gay debate

Let’s be honest: Going on dates is totally terrifying, regardless of how you look or the mutual interest.

A common fear is sharing something about yourself—such as what you intend to wear on a forthcoming date—only to have your suitor either ghost you or just completely lose interest.

Unfortunately, for writer/comedian Zach Zimmerman, the latter nightmare came to fruition after a date canceled on him after he answered the question about what he planned to wear on the date.

In a tweet shared on March 16, Zimmerman screenshotted the suitor asking him to “send the fit.” After a short video showing it off, the person responded, “Hey! You’re very attractive and I’m not opposed to grabbing a drink but I don’t think we’re going to be compatible honestly.”

In the tweet, Zimmerman captioned the interaction saying, “I may never recover. Dude asked what I was going to wear and then cancelled the date.”

With such a relatable and brutal story, you’d think people would line up in support of Zimmerman, but instead his comments including things like “u look like ur mom dressed u” and “You’re lucky to have gotten to ask for a date. If it were me, I wouldn’t even ask you. Your outfit screams Broadway Queen. I’m pretty sure you love Wicked.”

We're not quite sure why loving Wicked is catching strays, but Zimmerman was quick to respond to the haters and addressed the backlash as best he could.

He also admitted he was away from home on a writing trip, which also limited clothing options like shoes.

In fact, so many people disapproved of his outfit that he wound up sending out a separate tweet saying, “who knew everyone was so anti-plaid??”

Of course, not everybody came at Zimmerman sideways, and a number of comments were supportive of the comedian and his awkward dating experience.

For his part, Zimmerman has taken all of this in stride, even quipping that his mother did, in fact, buy his shorts and shoes, but he still put them on himself.

Check out some of the supportive comments below.

"The “Hey!” as if you aren’t already in an active convo is lowkey cruel"

"What was he going to wear? I wanna hear both sides of this"

"we'll never know"

"if being yourself is you sending videos and being funny and he can’t take that, then he was never a guy you wanted to spend time with anyway"

"You are very handsome and your outfit and style is just fine. You are a very sweet person… men can tell this, and if they turn you down it’s not always because of your looks or your style.. it’s simply because some people don’t want to break golden hearts"

"that’s HIS loss, not yours! you dodged a major bullet w that plan falling through, thank god it did! and ignore the losers in the quotes, none of them ever had a chance with you anyways so their word holds no weight. ur THAT girl and WILL find someone who sees that and values you"

"See I’d have broken the date off just for him asking to see my outfit before agreeing to meet."

"Well date you. I mean everyone sane. We’ll date you gladly."

"That’s a different level of disrespect—he just lost out big time"

"Don’t let then bully you. Live in your truth king"

"His shallow taste is his loss!"

"You look so good"

"Planned the fit for nothing… tragic."

"Eh, you don’t need someone that critical and unforgiving."