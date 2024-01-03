13 dragtastic pics of the Central Alabama 7th Annual Christmas is a Drag Show

Drag came to the heart of Birmingham for a holiday miracle!
Birmingham, Alabama rung in Christmas with glitter, glam, and drag royalty — just like Santa would have wanted.
On December 23rd the venue Saturn hosted the 7th Annual Christmas Is A Drag event. It was a night of drag excellence, community joy, and good works as it also benefited AIDS Alabama's Holiday Wish Program.
Along with RuPaul's Drag Race favorites Ongina and Rock M. Sakura, who took the stage to show off their drag art were a bevy of local local performers who brought their A-game to the stage. Jawakatema Davenport, Kharris, Martyna D. Elegants, Ara Besque Starr, and Genesis, all hailing from Alabama, dazzled the audience with their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent. Needless to say, the audience was gagged!
Keep scrolling for a peek at the unforgettable night!
Rock M Sakura
Jawakatema Davenport
Ara Besque Starr
Ongina
Genesis
Obsinity as Reba
Kharris
Martyna D Elegants
Rock M Sakura
Ongina
Jawakatema Davenport
Packed House
Central Alabama Pride Board
