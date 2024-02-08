A Democratic senator shut down a conservative Christian spewing anti-LGBTQ+ hate at a Florida state senate hearing by telling him to "stop talking" while the crowd laughed and cheered — so did we!

Christian "activist" John Labriola was rebuked at a Tuesday senate hearing discussing legislation endorsed by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis that would ban flags from being displayed in government buildings if they represent a "political viewpoint" including "sexual orientation and gender," in an apparent attempt to ban Pride flags.

SB 1120 says a "governmental entity may not erect or display a flag that represents a political viewpoint, including, but not limited to, a politically partisan, racial, sexual orientation and gender, or political ideology viewpoint. The governmental entity must remain neutral when representing political viewpoints in displaying or erecting a flag," according to LGBTQ+ Nation.

The people who authored this bill know that the American flag represents a political viewpoint, right?

Florida Christian anti-LGBTQ activist falsely says "that label 'queer' has to do with sexual activity," and using the term "queer students" is "a form of grooming."pic.twitter.com/3zRzYQDzO5 — David Badash (@davidbadash) February 7, 2024

Labriola, from the Christian Family Coalition Florida — which claims to be a "human rights and social justice advocacy organization" — told the Committee on Governmental Oversight and Accountability that the bill would prevent "would-be activist teachers from pushing indoctrination" and that the flag was "deeply offensive" to religious people. He also seemed especially aggrieved that "there is no color there for 'heterosexual'" on the rainbow flag, The New Civil Rights Movement reported.

Um… yeah, that's kind of the point.

He went on to say that they don't "want government pushing an ideology," claiming the Pride flag is "demonic."

"It is demonic. We are the Christian Family Coalition and we believe that this is demonic," Labriola explained. "Why Should Christians be forced to to subsidize something that is demonic, the idea that a child can change their gender that's included in the in the rainbow flag, that's an ideology that's included in the rainbow flag. Heterosexuality isn't as I said, but that is and so let's talk about the victims of the LGBT movement."

So it's not just anti-LGBTQ+ hate he's promoting, but a new Satanic Panic, too. That's just great.

"[The bill] takes the ideology and the indoctrination out of the school room and also empowers taxpayers to not have to subsidize the ideology that has harmed so many people, both parents and children," he said, without presenting any evidence to back up his ridiculous claim.

Then, dripping with sarcasm, Democratic Florida Senator Tina Polsky asked, "I want to make sure we're all aware of the terrible dangers that await our students. How does a rainbow flag indoctrinate students?"

Labriola replied, "A rainbow flag is intended to promote the concept to students that there's such a thing as transgender, that you can change gender, that sexuality, you know, should be celebrated if it goes against heterosexuality because it doesn't, it doesn't promote heterosexuality. It promotes homosexuality. It promotes bisexuality, it promotes everything except heterosexuality. So that's indoctrination."

Then he trotted out the same GOP talking points that conservative Christians have been pushing for decades.

"We kept hearing about 'queer students,'" he continued. "An adult does not have the right to put that label on a child. That label has to do with sexual activity. If a child is below 18, that is a form of grooming and pedophilia. When you say 'queer student' — those two words should not be juxtaposed."

At this point, Polsky takes advantage of his brief pause to say, "You should stop talking." People in the gallery responded by laughing and applauding while Labriola stammered and said, "I'm sorry?"

Undeterred, he continued with his hateful message, "That is grooming and that is pedophilia, whether you like it or not. You do not put that label on a child because you're essentially saying that child can be sexually active."

"I'm not sure what any of this has to do with flags," Polsky added before saying exactly what we're all thinking when the right-wing crowd starts pushing the offensive and unsubstantiated claim that queer people are pedophiles and groomers.

"I'm done with this person."

Yes! Get it!

According to Florida Politics, the bill is now stalled.

We love it when homophobes and transphobes are put in their place!