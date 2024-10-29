Vivian Jenna Wilson slams 'racist bigoted' Trump rally attended by her father, Elon Musk

Vivian Jenna Wilson is continuing to use her own platform to try to counter some of the hateful rhetoric her father, Elon Musk, has been helping spread with the Trump campaign. And that includes taking aim at the recent rally held in New York City.

"Fuck every single one of you motherfuckers who was at that Madison Square Garden rally, and fuck everyone who had anything to do with that racist bigoted bullshit," she wrote on Threads Monday. "This isn't worthy of respect, this isn't worthy of engagement, this is worthy of nothing but shame, humiliation, and contempt."

The rally in question was rife with racist and misogynistic remarks from various speakers, with particular attention paid to "jokes" made from the stage by podcaster Tony Hinchcliffe targeting various groups. In fact, the racism was so undeniable that even Trump's allies have been on edge about being tied to it.

Musk himself was present at the event, at which he referred to himself as "dark gothic MAGA."

"America is going to reach heights that it has never seen before," insisted the guy who is so good at business that his latest venture has lost 80% of its value since he took over.

But the hateful rhetoric pushed at the rally is far more important and impactful than Musk's business failures — or Trump's , for that matter.

"The amount of sheer and blatant racism proudly on display was an absolute fucking disgrace, yet it would be a lie to say it was surprising," Wilson said of the event. "You all understood exactly what was being said, and historians will remember who cheered with disdain."