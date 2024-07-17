It was spring 2021. Such simpler times.

Jacob Elordi was enjoying such a high in his career as The Kissing Booth continued to dominate Netflix and fans everywhere couldn't keep their eyes off of him as he portrayed bad boy Nate Jacobs on the hit show Euphoria.

As if his dynamic characters weren't enough, the actor then collaborated with Calvin Klein on a sexy campaign that people still talk about to this day.

In fact, social media loves reposting the photos every few months and a couple of fan cams have been created as a result.

If you haven't seen the promo video for Elordi's campaign, then take a minute or two and enjoy this on your lunch break or while your boss isn't walking around.

