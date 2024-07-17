Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Let's revisit Jacob Elordi's sexy Calvin Klein shoot because... why not?

Let's revisit Jacob Elordi's sexy Calvin Klein shoot because... why not?

Jacob Elordi Calvin Klein Underwear
Mario Sorrenti / Calvin Klein

It's the photoshoot that keeps on giving.

rickycornish

It was spring 2021. Such simpler times.

Jacob Elordi was enjoying such a high in his career as The Kissing Booth continued to dominate Netflix and fans everywhere couldn't keep their eyes off of him as he portrayed bad boy Nate Jacobs on the hit show Euphoria.

As if his dynamic characters weren't enough, the actor then collaborated with Calvin Klein on a sexy campaign that people still talk about to this day.

In fact, social media loves reposting the photos every few months and a couple of fan cams have been created as a result.

If you haven't seen the promo video for Elordi's campaign, then take a minute or two and enjoy this on your lunch break or while your boss isn't walking around.

Jacob Elordi | Calvin Klein Spring 2021 Campaignyoutu.be

From Your Site Articles
CelebritiesFashionViralactorMenEntertainmentStylePhotos
sexy picscalvin kleincelebritiesentertainmentjacob elordimenphotossex
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

53 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio