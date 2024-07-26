Ooh la la: 24 photos of the Prelude To The Olympics party that are going for the GOLD

Getty Images
The sports, fashion, and entertainment world collided at Thursday's Prelude to the Olympics party at Paris’s Fondation Louis Vuitton to kick off the 2024 Olympics.
Scroll to see the star-studded event and attendees!
Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush
Yassss, queens! We love a well-dressed power couple.
Serena Williams
All hail the tennis legend! Serena looks absolutely fabulous.
Arthur Avellano (right) and guest
Fashion designer Arthur Avellano is taking the world by storm with otherworldy styles. Need we say why?
Rosalía
STUNNING! Songstress Rosalía looks amazing at the event.
Alan Cumming
Always suave, always dapper: Alan Cumming waves the peace sign while looking absolutely fabulous.
Charlize Theron
Is it just us or does she look like an Olympian goddess? Charlize Theron never fails.
Leah Shafer and Captain Sandy Yawn
Bravolebrity Captain Sandy Yawn with her wife, Leah Shafer, make a fashionable appearance. They're such a lovable couple!
Colm Dillane
Brooklyn-based artists and designer Colm Dillane brings a splash of color to any event!
Pablo Pillaud-Vivien and Germain Louvet
Très chic! French journalist Pablo Pillaud-Vivien and partner, dancer Germain Louvet.
(from left) Ashlyn Harris, Sophia Bush, Ala Cumming and Grant Shaffer
We love seeing our faves make a splash!
Sofiane Pamart
Pianist Sofiane Pamart is a MARVEL and was amazing at the Paris Olympics opening.
Evangelo Bousis and Peter Dundas
World-renowned designer Peter Dundas (right) is known for putting some of the entertainment world's best talent in iconic outfits, creating a fashion empire along with his partner, Evangelo Bousis.
Taika Waititi
Like the French, Taika knows how to make his style look impeccably effortless.
Pablo Pillaud-Vivien, Ignacio Munoz, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, and Germain Louvet
Journalists, dancers, and designers - oh my! Ignacio (second from left) serves as the Image Director for Ludovic's (second from right) eponymous brand, which has been seen on many red carpets.
Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols
The Queen has arrived! Queen Latifah and partner, choreographer Eboni Nichols, make a splash at the pre-Olympics party.
Zendaya
I-T-G-I-R-L! Zendaya looks AMAZING as always (thank you, Law Roach!)
Lashana Lynch
Actress Lashana Lynch is READY to party with the French!
Tyla during a performance
Music artist Tyla put on a fantastic performance for guests during the event.
Zendaya and Spike Lee; Eileen Gu and Zendaya
Seriously, how does Zendaya look this amazing in every photo? Here she is interacting with film legend Spike Lee and freestyle skier Eileen Gu.
Tyla
Music icon Tyla looking dapper as always.
Angel Reese
Come through, Angel! The basketball star stuns as always.
Pauline Deroulede (right) and guest
French tennis player Pauline Déroulède making an appearance with a guest.
Queen Latifah
We hope you enjoy the 2024 Olympics! Au revoir !