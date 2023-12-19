30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

They can be hard to find, but male bisexual characters do exist!!
Although the number of bisexual male characters has been slowly increasing over the years, it can still be hard to find a bi guy on TV.
Luckily for us, these 30 shows have some love to all the bi men out there by actually including them in their character lineup.
The Summer I Turned Pretty - Jeremiah Fisher
Amazon Prime
Amazon Prime's The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher, where plays one of the brothers involved in a love triangle on the show. Between the two, Jeremiah is unabashedly bisexual and brings some much-needed representation to the small screen.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Interview with the Vampire - Lestat
AMC
The television series of Interview with the Vampiredid what the film did not, which is make Lestat (Sam Reid) unabashedly bisexual, at last, just as it is in canon with the books. They also finally gave us some sexy sex between Lestat and Louis (Jacob Anderson) and we were all totally here for it.
Where to watch: Prime Video
True Blood - Eric Northman
HBO
Eric Northman (Alexander Skarsgård) was revealed as bisexual on True Blood when he tries to seduce and assassinate fellow vampire Talbot Angelis (Theo Alexander). He admits it's "been a long time" since he's "done this" and all of the man-on-man action we see from there is totally hot.
Where to watch: Hulu
Heartstopper - Nick Nelson
Nick Nelson's (played by bi actor Kit Connor) journey to discovering and embracing his bisexual identity on Heartstopper is the kind of moving and wholesome story we need to see more of.
Where to watch: Netflix
Good Trouble - Gael Martinez
Gael Martinez is an artist, a hunk, a good brother and an out and proudly bisexual in the series Good Trouble.
Where to watch: Hulu
This is Us - William Hill
William Hill in This Is Us is the kind of bi visibility we need more of now! Not only is it shamefully rare to get Black bi visibility but also elder bi visibility, reinforcing we are here and we not a phase!
Where to watch: Hulu
Loki - Loki
Loki the god of mischief turns out to be the god of bisexuality as well. In the first season of the hit Disney+ series Loki he alludes to being attracted to both men and women during a conversation with his multiverse, gender-flipped self. Listen, its complicated, OK?
Where to watch: Netflix
Crazy Ex Girlfriend - Darryl Whitefeather
Was a there a sweeter or more relatable coming out than Darryl Whitefeather's in Crazy Ex Girlfriend? We can't help but think the world would be a better place if we could all come out in song.
Where to watch:
Schitt's Creek - David Rose
David Rose is either bi or pan depending on how you read his coming out to Stevie after their surprise hook-up in season one of Schitt's Creek. As he explains it, it's not the wine label that matters, it's what's inside. Same, David. Same.
Where to watch: Hulu & Freevee
Harlem - Eric
Eric in Harlem is the kind of groundbreaking bi-visibility we crave. All too often bi men get the label, but do not get to show the fullness of their romantic identity, instead being defaulted to gay. In Harlem his romance with Angie blossoms in a realistic and refreshing way!
Where to watch: Prime Video
Black Sails - James Flint
Ahoy matey, we have a bisexual pirate! Honestly, who wouldn't want to sail away with a swashbuckling hunk like Captain James Flint, who just might romance you and your spouse on the side, as he did with Thomas Hamilton and his wife in Black Sails.
Where to watch: Prime Video & Starz
Blindspot - Rich Dotcom
Shameless flirt, major cutie, and excellent beard-haver Rich Dotcom is definitely our bisexual crush on Blindspot.
Where to watch: Apple TV+
Halt and Catch Fire - Joe MacMillan
Revenge - Nolan Ross
When exacting revenge on a family who wronged you, there is no better bisexual bestie to have on your vengeful side than Nolan Ross from Revenge.
Where to watch: Hulu
Roswell, New Mexico - Michael Guerin
Michael Guerin is the hottest bi boy in Roswell who romanced both Alex and Maria onscreen. Also that man can wear the hell out of a cowboy hat!
Where to watch: Netflix
Supernatural - Castiel
CW
Castiel is one of our favorite angels, and his journey to figure out what it meant to be human was compelling. The character made a homosexual declaration for main character Dean Winchester toward the end of the series, which affirmed a gay ship that ravaged for almost a decade and cemented Castiel as part of the LGBTQIA+ fam.
Where to watch: Netflix
13 Reasons Why -- Charlie St. George
Netflix
Charlie St. George was introduced as a recurring character in season 3, then as a main character in season 4 of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why. The character himself is outright bisexual, and he provided a breath of fresh air as soon as he came onto the show.
Where to watch: Netflix
Torchwood -- Jack Harkness
BBC
Who can resist the charm of Jack Harkness? He was the first Doctor Who character to be openly anything other than heterosexual, and after being a major character on the series, wound up as the main protagonist on Torchwood. He’s sexy, charming, and British, and we love to watch his relationships unfold.
Where to watch: Max
Degrassi — Miles Hollingsworth III
After developing a crush on a male character named Tristan, Degrassi's Miles (who has been in multiple relationships with women in the past) embraces his sexuality and comes out as bisexual.
Where to watch: Max
Cucumber — Freddie Baxter
Freddie Fox, the actor who plays Freddie Baxter in the British drama-comedy, confirmed his character's bisexuality in a 2015 interview with i-D.
Where to watch: Freevee
American Dad! — Roger
The hilarious, wig- and costume-loving alien from the animated series American Dad! is unabshedly himself at all times, and has often expressed attraction to people of many different genders throughout the show's history.
Where to watch: Hulu
Lucifer — Lucifer Morningstar
The titular ruler of hell from FOX's DC Comics-based show Lucifer has had many relationships with men and women throughout his life.
Where to watch: Netflix
Family Guy — Stewie
Throughout Family Guy's long run, our fave evil toddler Stewie has expressed interest in and has had relationships with both girls and boys.
Where to watch: Hulu
Riverdale — Moose Mason
The bisexual Riverdale character often hooked-up with gay character Kevin Keller. He later dates a girl named Midge Klump.
Where to watch: Netflix
Skins — Tony Stonem
Before his X-Men days, Nicholas Hoult played Tony on the UK cult favorite Skins. Although Tony was in a committed relationship with a lead character named Michelle, he did have a one-night hookup with gay character Maxxie.
Where to watch: Hulu
Shadowhunters — Magnus Bane
Freeform's popular Shadowhunters features an immortal, bisexual warlock named Magnus Bane (left, played by Harry Shum Jr.). He has had relationships with men and women throughout his life, but his love for Alec Lightwood (right, played by Matthew Daddario) is what drives fans crazy. (Malec for life!)
The Magnus character is also notable for being an actual, good representation of bi men.
Where to watch: Hulu
Teen Wolf — Jackson Whittemore & Brett Talbot
Although the show has been accused of queerbaiting, MTV's popular Teen Wolf had two notable bi male characters in the form of Jackson and Brett. At the beginning of the show, Jackson (played by Colton Haynes) was dating Lydia (Holland Roden), but towards the end of the series, he is with Ethan (Charlie Carver). Brett (played by Cody Saintgnue) is Teen Wolf's resident bi, lacrosse hunk.
Where to watch: Prime & Hulu
Legends of Tomorrow — John Constantine
Game of Thrones — Oberyn Martell
The fan-favorite prince (played by Pedro Pascal) from HBO's queer AF fantasy epic GoT, had plenty of relationships with both men and women during his time on the series and, as Bitch Flicks points out, his sexuality was never mocked or shamed, making for an actual, positive portrayal of a bi man of color.
Where to watch: Max