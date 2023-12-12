These 20 Celebs Have The Best Booties In The Business According To Science

These boys have the best peaches in the biz!
Instagram; Shutterstock
We’ve all been guilty of checking out a celeb's butt now and then, but who has the perfect cheeks? A new study from the latest issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery—the official medical journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons—has answered that fundamental question.
Slightly over 2,000 people participated in the study, which showed participants digitally altered photos of men’s backsides and then asked them to indicate which they found “most attractive.” The study found that both gay men and Black participants preferred bigger booties (or, as the study calls it, a larger “thigh–to-buttock ratio”). In contrast, White participants seemed to like a slightly smaller butt, according to Queerty.
“While previous studies have evaluated the features of attractive female buttocks, no one has really studied the aesthetic of the ideal male buttocks,” said lead study author Dr. Ashit Patel of Duke University, Durham, NC, in a press statement. “Our results demonstrate that there is a preferred male gluteal aesthetic. The findings suggest that a moderately enhanced, well-proportioned appearance is most desirable.” Sexy bubble butts win the day!
So, is this just an excuse to ogle our favorite celebrity cakes? Maybe. But is it also for the love of science? Sure, why not? Either way, keep scrolling for research purposes!