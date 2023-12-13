Adult Entertainers Reveal The Secret Truths Behind The Grind In The Industry

It is a job at the end of the day.
Many people have thought about (and even tried) joining the adult film industry, but it's no easy task.
Between the long hours of filming, crazy diets, constant testing, and lots of horror stories on set... becoming a pornstar may be sexy but it isn't always as glamorous as it may seem.
Some of the world's most famous content creators attended Austin Wolf's Collab Week and got candid on all of the craziness that goes on when cameras aren't rolling.
Scroll through to hear from your favorite guys as they spill all the tea on what it takes to become a successful pornstar.
Paul Cassidy
Since he was 18 years old, Paul Cassidy shot to fame once he jumped into the adult entertainment business.
The star is one of the most popular content creators out there and he hit the ground running once he made his debut.
"I invested most of my money, so I'll well set for life. I helped my parents. I bought my father a car. I can do whatever I want," Cassidy tells PRIDE.
Although he's built an empire for himself, he doesn't encourage just anyone to get into the industry. Cassidy believes one of the biggest misconceptions behind porn is that it's a simple job.
"Unless you want to do this 100%, don't even do it. The competition is so huge already. Focus on social media, because that's the most important on how to market yourself. I never considered myself the most beautiful guy, but I was always able to earn much more than the best-looking guys because I was the best at marketing."
Noah Way
Filming a ton of long scenes as an adult performer can severely weigh on the body.
As a trans man, Noah Way has seen many men take Viagra or inject a drug called Trimix into their body to keep their downstairs area upright to get through a scene.
"You have to inject Trimix into your d***. Are you ready to put a needle into your d***? Whenever I see people do it... I just think that could NOT be me. A good amount of people do it. It's not uncommon. I've heard some horror stories that if you do too much, you end up in the emergency room."
Jkab Ethan Dale
Jkab Ethan Dale grinds (in every way) as his he continues to gain momentum in the business.
Preferably a bottom, Dale knows the struggles of constantly prepping and dieting to make sure he can pull off plenty of exciting scenes, including multiple in one day.
"Sometimes you film two to four scenes a day. You have to prep for the whole day, especially if you're bottoming. You have to learn how to prep for hours, not for the next hour or so. You need to be prepared for anything and for a very long time. Know how your body digests. I have to clean out for awhile and then I can eat."
Alex Grant
Speaking of well known bottoms, Alex Grant is another pornstar who's amassed quite a following over the years.
Being in such a high-paying industry, the star warns upcoming models that the money can trigger new temptations that can be super dangerous.
"Be careful of substance abuse. I've seen people get into this industry and porn and nightlife come hand in hand. You see people go down these paths. They get into drugs. Substance abuse can take over your life and damage it. It's good to moderate it and be weary of how you're treating your body. If you're going to be doing porn, you may have to take two Viagra a day. Stay healthy."
Peachy Boy
While sex work is certainly a physically-defined industry, Peachy Boy has shown plenty more than just his gorgeous body.
Since day one, the model has used his platforms to showcase his travel adventures, fitness habits, and even show off his silly side.
The model recommends any aspiring content creators to real tap into their personal sides when building a following.
"There's so many people out there with a massive dong, a six pack, amazing model face... you can look like the prettiest guy in the world, but you're not the most popular. There's way more than just looking good. Showing your personality is so important. If you want to be successful on any adult platform, being yourself is more intimate."
Felix Fox
Felix Fox is a popular muscle bottom in the porn world, despite being in the industry for only two years.
While filming content for a studio or OnlyFans, some models show up to work strictly for the job. Not all models take the time to get to know their scene partners.
"Sometimes these shoots will last six, seven, or eight hours. Each minute you spend with all your partners can be super fun. It's a lot of fun to meet everybody. The humanizing aspect of it is vital to have a good video. It just adds a layer of emotion that a lot of people are into."
Texas Gym Jock
Texas Gym Jock is one of the freshest content creators on the scene.
One of his not-so-known secrets is the fact that he has a corporate job on top of him being a pornstar.
With homemade material skyrocketing in popularity, the star is hoping more people will accept adult entertainment as a normal side hustle.
"I go above and beyond of what's expected of me in my role. When you're performing your job well, then people aren't concerned about what you're doing because you are delivering on what you're paid to do. I didn't just start a job and OnlyFans at the same time. The machine is oiled, as they say."
Michael Vente
Another spring chicken in the adult film world is Michael Vente.
The star made his OnlyFans debut back in April and has earned plenty of followers and money in just a few months.
Similar to Peachy Boy, the model recommends using social media as an effective tool to build a platform.
"If you're going to start OnlyFans, I would suggest building your social media following and then start. You're going to see a way bigger wave of income and revenue. Focus on a niche market or make a TikTok before you start. I would recommend that first."
Drake Von
As a content creator who's done well in the studio space and on OnlyFans, Drake Von has earned almost one million followers on his Twitter page at just 21 years old.
Although his following is big, the star warns that it's not as simple as many might think it is.
"There's a lot more work that's being put in than you actually realize. Sometimes people have whole production teams. People have managers, agents, and there's so much that goes into making the perfect video. It's way harder than it looks. Especially if you want to make a good video, there's lot that goes into it."