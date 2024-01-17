It's time short men get the attention they deserve.
Shutterstock
Homonormative beauty standards in the gay male community are toxic. It makes it impossible for anyone who’s not white, muscular, with blond hair and blue eyes to be beautiful. Not to sound like a Dove commercial, but beauty does come in all shapes, sizes, and colors. Our idea of beauty is distorted, driven by years of limited male depiction in the media. That’s why queer men have higher rates of anorexia, body dysmorphia, and steroid use than their straight counterparts.
I’m lucky to have friends who don’t judge people’s attractiveness in stereotypical ways, but even for my friends, there’s one physical factor they inadvertently discriminate against sexually: height. I’ve struggled with this as well, often overlooking shorter guys for tall ones. We as queer men, need to be more aware of this, and question why we prefer tall to short guys. Is there actually a legitimate reason, or is it because we’ve been told from a young age to like “tall, dark, and handsome?” I’d be willing to bet it’s the latter.
So, here are 15 reasons to date a short guy.
1. Honestly, they're usually packing
Shutterstock
Shorter men can pack some serious heat under their pants. I teach naked yoga, and it's always the shortest men who have the biggest packages in class. Size doesn't always matter, but if you're looking for a bigger tool to play with, look toward a shorter man to satisfy your needs.
2. They're fun to toss around
Shutterstock
Listen, tiny but mighty, my friends. Short men come in all shapes and sizes just like anyone else, but usually it's a little easier to toss them around when you're in the sack. Even better, they usually love it.
3. They know to take up space
Shutterstock
They may be short, but they know how to make their presence known. This isn't as much about their performance in the bedroom as it is their performance out to the world. They know the best ways to get all eyes on them, because if they don't make themselves known, the world might pass them by.
4. Good things come in small packages
Shutterstock
I mean, we all know this, right? It's just like good things happening to those who wait. Sometimes, waiting for the perfect short guy is all you never knew you needed.
5. If you're tall yourself, they'll be obsessed with you
Shutterstock
I personally stand at 6'6, and the amount of shorter men who want to "just climb me like a tree" is insane. The shorter they are, the more interested they are in someone who's going to tower over them and dominate them, at least for the most part. Even if you're not tall, shorter guys still have big hearts and love to please the people they're with.
6. They're less arrogant
Tall guys literally look down on people, every single day. That has a psychological effect on them. They also get treated specially for being tall, so often, tall guys, especially tall gay men, are pretty full of themselves. Short guys on the other hand, don’t have that privilege They aren’t given special treatment for being tall.
7. They're usually hard workers
Because short guys are less entitled, they tend to be hard workers. They’ve had to work for everything, since day one. Over the years, they’ve developed a solid work ethic.
8. They have perspective on what's important
Superficial standards of beauty probably aren’t that important to him, given that he doesn’t have the classic height needed to be conventionally attractive. Short men tend to value other things besides looks. He cares more about what's on the inside.
9. They make a mean baby spoon
So compact, so perfect to cuddle with. You fit like perfect puzzle pieces when he's shorter than you are. And there's something about the physical feeling of engulfing another human being that's surprisingly intimate.
10. They understand the importance of accepting things out of your control
Short guys have been getting the short end of the stick (pun intended) since kindergarden. So early on, they learned an important lesson -- there are things, such as height, which are beyond their control. No matter how hard they try, they will never be tall. The only way to overcome the aggravation and self-loathing that comes from things outside of our control, is to accept them. Shorter men have done just that. In some ways they are better equipped to accept and healthily cope with events that are beyond their control.
11. You don't need a king-sized bed
You don’t need a king size bed. A queen will do just fine, even a full. And if a third person visits for the weekend, s/he can join you in bed. All three of you will have plenty of space to spare!
12. Height differences can allow for special sex positions that two men of the same size can’t physically do
Height differences can allow for special sex positions that two men of the same size can’t physically do. There are definitely some challenges that come with drastic height differences, but it also allows for additional positions that you might not be able to do with someone bigger. It's definitely worth exploring what those positions are.
13. They'll appreciate you for your height-blindness
He’s probably overheard a guy say, “Oh, he’s really cute, but just too short,” or been overlooked by guys looking for taller guys. He’ll value you for your height-blindness and not judging him based on a genetic factor that he can’t change.
14. They live longer than taller men
On average, short men live two years longer than tell men. So that’s an additional 730 days with your man by your side. You two can live out your dreams and grow old (or rather, two years older) together.
15. They have a great sense of humor
Short guys tend to be funnier than taller men. Why? Because they have to be. After being ridiculed for being short, or felt less desirable, they’ve developed a fabulous sense of humor as a coping mechanism. So if you’re interested in the funny man, definitely go for someone on the shorter side.