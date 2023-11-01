Scroll To Top
Entertainment

Pop Star Nelly Fertado To Be Guest Judge On New Season Of Canada's Drag Race

Pop Star Nelly Fertado To Be Guest Judge On New Season Of 'Canada's Drag Race'

Nelly Fertado on drag Race Canada season 4
Courtesy of World of Wonder

The fourth season is right around the corner!

The fourth season of Canada’s Drag Race is premiering in just over two weeks and now we finally have a list of guest judges and a trailer!

Drag Race alum Brooke Lynn Hytes, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski and ETALK senior correspondent Traci Melcor are all returning as the resident judges and will be joined by a group of exciting guests who are all ready to size up the new queens.

This upcoming season will feature a star-studded cast of guest judges that includes pop stars Nelly Furtado, Tegan and Sara, and Rêve, alongside Drag Race icons Ra’Jah O’Hara and Jaida Essence Hall. Real Housewives of New York’s Luann de Lessesps, Canadian supermodel Winnie Harlow, activist Sarain Fox, and Vogue’s Christian Allaire will also take turns on the judging panel.

The new trailer gives fans a sneak peak at the fabulous costumes, comedic pratfalls, clever one liners, heartfelt moments, and, of course, the shadiest of shady comments. We also hear RuPaul’s voice over announce that there will be “a twist so spicy you’ll say ‘hot damn!’” We can’t wait to find out what Mama Ru has in store for the new queens!

Finally, the trailer ends with Ru teasing the epic lip synch battles we’ll see in the new season by saying, “May the lip synch god be ever in your favor.”

The new drag queens joining the competition are Aimee Yonce Shennel, Aurora Matrix, Denim, Kiki Coe, Kitten Kaboodle, Luna DuBois, Melinda Verga, Nearah Nuff, Sisi Superstar, The Girlfriend Experience, and Venus

Like in previous seasons, the new crop of queens will be tested on their skills in singing, dancing, acting, impersonation, design, and improvisation, all in the hopes of winning $100,000 and the coveted title of “Canada’s Next Drag Superstar.”

Canada's Drag Race season 4 premieres on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on Crave.

From Your Site Articles
EntertainmentTVRuPaulsDragRaceDragQueens
drag queensdrag racecanada's drag racerupaul's drag racerupaulnelly fertadotegan and sarara'jah o'harajaida essence hallbrooke lynn hytes
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

COMING UP SOON ON THE ADVOCATE CHANNEL:

Watch the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Five short documentaries that capture the diversity & rich history of its deeply rooted LGBTQ+ community.


Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - Queer CutsOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities

42 Celebrities With OFs Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Adore Delano, Ncuti Gatwa, Wayne Brady, Jade Jolie
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 40 Stars Came Out In 2023

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Mathew Scott Montgomery, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

22 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

28 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film
Movies

27 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film

Latest Stories

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Read Full Bio