Pop Star Nelly Fertado To Be Guest Judge On New Season Of 'Canada's Drag Race'

The fourth season of Canada’s Drag Race is premiering in just over two weeks and now we finally have a list of guest judges and a trailer!

Drag Race alum Brooke Lynn Hytes, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski and ETALK senior correspondent Traci Melcor are all returning as the resident judges and will be joined by a group of exciting guests who are all ready to size up the new queens.

This upcoming season will feature a star-studded cast of guest judges that includes pop stars Nelly Furtado, Tegan and Sara, and Rêve, alongside Drag Race icons Ra’Jah O’Hara and Jaida Essence Hall. Real Housewives of New York’s Luann de Lessesps, Canadian supermodel Winnie Harlow, activist Sarain Fox, and Vogue’s Christian Allaire will also take turns on the judging panel.

The new trailer gives fans a sneak peak at the fabulous costumes, comedic pratfalls, clever one liners, heartfelt moments, and, of course, the shadiest of shady comments. We also hear RuPaul’s voice over announce that there will be “a twist so spicy you’ll say ‘hot damn!’” We can’t wait to find out what Mama Ru has in store for the new queens!

Finally, the trailer ends with Ru teasing the epic lip synch battles we’ll see in the new season by saying, “May the lip synch god be ever in your favor.”