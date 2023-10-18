Get To Know Canada's Drag Race Season 4 Cast & Premiere Date
Canada’s Drag Race season four features 11 new queens and will premiere closer than you think!
‘Canada’s Drag Race’ is ready for another lap!
Season four of Canada’s Drag Race is coming out with a bang in its search for the next Queen of the North!
This upcoming fourth season of Canada’s Drag Race will feature the oldest-ever competitor in Drag Race herstory, as well as trans women and transmasculine queens in the cast – making it an exciting and diverse group of drag entertainers. As expected, resident judges Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor are all returning for the judging panel.
With a premiere date set for Thursday, November 16, we couldn’t be more excited to watch this new group of queens vying for the grand prize of $100,000 and the title of Canada’s Next Drag Superstar.
Scroll through to meet the contestants of Canada’s Drag Race season four – premiering Thursday, November 16 on WOW Presents Plus.
Aimee Yonce Shennel
Instagram: @aimeeyonce
Age: 31
Location: Ottawa
Pronouns: she/her in drag; he/him out of drag
- Aimee Yonce Shennel grew up in the Dominican Republic and moved to Canada in 2016.
- She is currently the reigning Miss Capital Pride and has won other local awards including Drag of the Year, Performance of the Year, and Fan Favourite Drag Artist.
- Aimee seeks to share her drag openly because she knows making even one person smile can make a world of difference.
Aurora Matrix
Instagram: @auroramatrix
TikTok: @auroramatrix
Location: Toronto, Ont.
Pronouns: she/they in drag; they/them out of drag
- Aurora Matrix is a well-known performer in the Toronto drag scene, and is booked and busy five nights a week!
- Aurora has a Bachelor's Degree in Fine Arts from York University.
- They appeared as a guest on Crave’s, Canadian Screen Award-winning original series, 1 QUEEN 5 QUEERS.
Denim
Instagram: @denimjustdenim
TikTok: @denimjustdenim
Location: Montréal, Que.
Pronouns: she/her in drag; he/him out of drag
- Denim is a transmasculine drag queen known for her effortless blend of 2000s bimbo fashion and futuristic club kid aesthetic.
- Denim has performed with King Princess, Charli XCX, Kim Petras, Tinashe, and Caroline Polachek.
- Last year, Denim discovered she is Neurodivergent through an autism diagnosis which has become a point of activism in her drag.
Kiki Coe
Instagram: @coekiki
TikTok: @kiki_coe
Location: Ottawa, Ont.
Pronouns: she/her in drag; he/him out of drag
- She is an accomplished designer, and her costumes are famously elaborate and truly unforgettable; some have previously been seen on the Canada's Drag Race runway!
- Kiki also works as a chef and has entered several cooking competitions, including competing on Chopped Canada.
- Kiki is the youngest of nine siblings.
“My drag is RICH. It’s seasoned. It’s strong. There could be a whole tsunami and my head piece would stay ON.”
Kitten Kaboodle
Instagram: @kittenkaboodleto
TikTok: @kittenkaboodleto
Location: Toronto, Ont.
Pronouns: she/her in drag; he/him out of drag
- Kitten Kaboodle was introduced to drag during high school when she snuck into a gay club when she was 15, but it wasn’t until 2012 when she learned to sew that Kitten Kaboodle was officially born.
- Kitten is a campy 70s showgirl who loves a variety show.
- She is a very popular drag designer who has already made several looks for previous queens who have appeared on the main stage at Canada's Drag Race.
Luna DuBois
Instagram: @misslunadubois
TikTok: @misslunadubois
Location: Toronto, Ont.
Pronouns: she/her in drag; he/him out of drag
- Luna DuBois is a fashion icon in Toronto with a background in Fashion Techniques and Design, and a self-taught makeup artist, and hosted Drag Masterclasses.
- Luna uses her voice to represent for the underrepresented and works with BIPOC performers to help ensure they are treated fairly.
- Luna proudly represents other queer Nigerians who share her story and find inspiration through her.
“Luna DuBois is an essence. The DuBois factor. I don’t fit in, I stand out and stand out only. It’s the full moon experience.”
Melinda Verga
Instagram: @melindaverga
TikTok: @melindaverga
Location: Edmonton, Alta.
Pronouns: no preference in drag; he/him out of drag
- Melinda started performing drag at 37 and nothing has stopped her since.
- Melinda’s titles include Mz. Gay Edmonton 2017 and Edmonton Drag Idol 2018, and she has performed at the top of Whistler Mountain for Jasper Pride.
- Melinda is passionate about mentoring young queens in the Edmonton drag scene and has produced shows highlighting Filipino and Asian cultures and underrepresented performers.
Nearah Nuff
Instagram: @nearahnuff
TikTok: @nearahnuff
Location: Calgary, Alta.
Pronouns: she/her in drag; he/him out of drag
- Nearah Nuff is part of Calgary’s infamous drag family, the Nuff Family, where she holds the title of Performer with a capital P.
- Nearah only started doing drag three years ago.
- She was a competitive dancer for six years, and also holds diplomas in makeup artistry, airbrushing, and is a clinical esthetician.
Sisi Superstar
Instagram: @sisisuperstar_
TikTok: @sisisuperstar_
Location: Montréal, Que.
Pronouns: she/her in drag; he/they out of drag
- Sisi Superstar is Montréal's self-proclaimed underground, hyper-pop, grunge queen.
- She is the co-creator of Montréal's biggest alternative queer event, Unikorn Parties, and is credited by many as a major force for alternative drag in the city.
- Aside from her drag career, Sisi is a DJ, songwriter, professional event planner, and community organizer.
The Girlfriend Experience
Instagram: @the.girlfriendexperience
TikTok: @the.girlfriendexperience
Location: Vancouver, B.C.
Pronouns: she/her in drag; she/her out of drag
- The Girlfriend Experience (aka Girlfriend) was born in Germany, and grew up between Vancouver with her mother and Germany with her father, and speaks fluent German.
- Two of the most important things to The Girlfriend Experience is living her authentic self and drag, and she documented her transition journey publicly to help anyone who is considering a similar path.
- Earlier this year, she began producing an all-trans drag show in Vancouver.
Venus
Instagram: @legallyvenus
TikTok: @legallyvenus
Location: Vancouver, B.C.
Pronouns: she/her in drag; no preference out of drag
- Venus is a well-known drag legend in Vancouver and is a member of the popular non-binary Drag supergroup ENBY6; she is also a member of the Gender Drag family with her drag mother Kendall Gender from season two of Canada's Drag Race.
- Venus is a supermodel in the making – she has walked in New York Fashion Week and has been selected to perform with Teyana Taylor, Orville Peck, and Charli XCX.
- As a Red River Metis two-spirit person, Venus’ heart lies with her Metis family and ancestors in Manitoba where she often visits to deepen her relationship with the land and her family’s history.