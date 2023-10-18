Get To Know 'Canada's Drag Race' Season 4 Cast & Premiere Date

‘Canada’s Drag Race’ is ready for another lap!

Season four of Canada’s Drag Race is coming out with a bang in its search for the next Queen of the North!

This upcoming fourth season of Canada’s Drag Race will feature the oldest-ever competitor in Drag Race herstory, as well as trans women and transmasculine queens in the cast – making it an exciting and diverse group of drag entertainers. As expected, resident judges Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor are all returning for the judging panel.

With a premiere date set for Thursday, November 16, we couldn’t be more excited to watch this new group of queens vying for the grand prize of $100,000 and the title of Canada’s Next Drag Superstar.

Scroll through to meet the contestants of Canada’s Drag Race season four – premiering Thursday, November 16 on WOW Presents Plus.