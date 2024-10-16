Troye Sivan & Charli xcx's steamy 'Sweat Tour' will leave you turned ON

Troye Sivan and Charli xcx are a match made in music heaven.

The two pop singers have been tight friends for years and even collaborated on a couple of bangers including "1999" and the "Talk talk" remix for Charli's BRAT album.

Both artists have had a diehard LGBTQ+ fanbase since their humble beginnings, but the past couple of years have seen the performers break into the mainstream with very popular albums and catchy singles made for the club.

It only seemed right that Sivan and Charli would team up for a steamy tour and Sweat was born. Kicking off this past September, the talented musicians brought their sickening and sexy energy to fans in big cities across North America.

The Sweat Tour has had plenty of viral moments this year, but the crowd in Phoenix, Arizona nearly blew the roof off Footprint Center with deafening screams and infectious energy felt from the pit to the nosebleeds.

It is no easy task to have an entire arena stand on their feet during the entire show, but these two entertainers pulled it off flawlessly. Sivan kicked off the show with his pop hits "Got Me Started" and "My My My," which perfectly set the tone for what was in store the rest of the night.

However, before Sivan could break out more of his sexy dance moves, a giant curtain with the now-iconic BRAT logo dropped from the ceiling and the whole room lit up with anticipation... Charli was COMING!

By performing her electric singles "360" and "Von Dutch," brat summer was fully back in effect and Charli's Angels were throwing their hands in the air, shaking their hips, and pumping their fists to all of the hits that've now made Sivan and Charli household names.

When most people think of a co-headline tour, they likely imagine that one artist will perform their set of songs before the other artist closes out the show, but Sweat flips that concept on its head.

The singers go back and forth and perform a couple songs each before swapping out with their counterpart. The formula worked perfectly as fans would switch between Sivan's pop hits and Charli's club anthems throughout the concert.

On top of their incredible transitions, both entertainers had their own style of performing. Sivan brought the props, gorgeous dancers, choreography, and even drag to all of his successful songs like "One of Your Girls," "Bloom," "Rush," and so many more. He even gave one of his dancers a lap dance and flashed his impressive abs multiple times to the camera.

Charli, on the other hand, didn't need anything extra to bring her sets to life. She just held a microphone, strutted around the stage, and brought her iconic energy to every single song that had her fans dancing harder than ever before.

As if both of these superstars hadn't blown everyone's minds, they ended the show perfectly by coming together to sing their catchy collaborations and biggest hits. It was unlike anything I had ever seen before. My ears are still ringing from the fans chanting Charli's "I Love It" and cheering for both artists as they took their final bows.

Although Sivan and Charli got the crowd on their feet, the fans are what makes this tour so special. From all of the creative BRAT outfits to everyone dancing the viral "Apple" dance, these singers have built a passionate fanbase that'll follow them for many more years to come.

Don't miss the Sweat Tour as it concludes this month. There's only a handful of shows left, so get tickets by visiting the official website here.