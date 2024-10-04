Troye Sivan says he's 'considering' girls in cheeky TikTok

Is Troye Sivan...switching teams??

The "Rush" singer recently posted a TikTok bemoaning the state of his relationship status, and giving the ladies just a modicum of hope.

"Lately, I've been getting TikToks from girls who, I don't know, I guess think I'm hot," he said. "And I'm considering it. Because I still don't have a boyfriend. And it's been a fucking long time."

@troyesivan We can try There's something oddly entertaining about flipping the script like this. We've all seen straight women joke that they'll just try out dating women because they're so tired of men. And we know it doesn't work that way, as sexuality isn't something you can just switch on and off at will. (Not to be confused with bisexual realizations, which are, of course, absolutely valid.) But while it certainly seems like Sivan is just having a laugh here, fans are happy to play along.

That said, sexuality is a spectrum! And if this leads to Sivan exploring and discovering he hovers somewhere closer to the center than originally thought, all the more power to him.