What You Cared About In 2023! Here Are PRIDE’s Top 20 Stories, Ranked

But despite all of that, like we always do, we persevered, no screw that, we thrived. And we found plenty of things to get excited about along the way. Whether it was the latest thirst trap from our fave celebrity, an ally taking the bigots to task, a drag queen continuing to make our world a more glamorous (and steamy) place, or the pop culture that sees us and reflects us.
Here’s what truly captured your interest and imagination this year. The following are the top 20 stories of the year based on the numbers (Y’all are wild for number one!).
20. House Speaker Mike Johnson Being A Confessed Bathroom Creep
Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.
