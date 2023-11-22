Scroll To Top
Politics

House Speaker Mike Johnson's Latest Resurfaced Admission Is Next Level Pervy

Mike Johnson
Bill Clark/Getty Images

The Republican congressman explained how he would've taken advantage of trans-inclusive policies to be a Peeping Tom.

Everyone who pegged House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) as viciously anti-LGBTQ+ was just proven right yet again this week when a 2016 video surfaced showing the Republican saying that he and his high school buddies would have taken advantage of transgender-inclusive bathroom policies to peep on girls in the locker room. Proving what we’ve been saying all along — that the danger isn’t coming from the trans community.

“Gender identity, no one knows what that means, and even an effort to define … can cause more problems,” Johnson said in a 2016 interview with AM talk-new radio station Keel, according to reporting by LGBTQ Nation.

Maybe you’re too dim to understand what gender identity means, Mike, but that’s not a problem we share.

“I went to Captain Shreve High School,” Johnson continued. “I graduated in 1990. My crew, my boys… I can tell you, they would’ve said, ‘Hey, next Thursday is gender identity day, man. You know, we’re going to self-identify as girls, and we’re going to be in the other locker room.’ It opens it up to high jinks and all sorts of problems.”

When you boil his comments down, Johnson is saying that it’s perfectly acceptable to strip trans people of their rights because he and his friends would have abused policies so they could perv out in a women’s restroom.

It would also be hilarious if it weren’t so tragic that Johnson thinks of himself as an arbiter of what kinds of laws are necessary to protect teens. Not only do we now know he would have been all too happy to watch teenage girls undressing in a locker room, but we also recently learned that he and his teenage son act as each other’s porn “accountability partners.”Gross.

Conservatives frequently rail against gender-inclusive bathrooms because they claim to be worried about “women and children.” Johnson isn’t even creative in his hate; he’s just invoking tired right-wing talking points. Ya boring!

Despite the perceived “dangers” of trans-inclusive bathroom policies, there is zero evidence that these policies increase the risk to anyone’s safety, according to a 2018 study from the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law as reported by LGBTQ Nation. There also hasn’t been an increase in assaults in any states that have passed such policies.

So Johnson is vehemently anti-LGBTQ+ and a total creep. Who knew those two things would go hand in hand?

PoliticsNewsTrans
mike johnsonhouse speakercongresshouse speaker mike johnsonpoliticstrans inclusive bathroom policiestrans inclusionanti-lgbtq+anti-trans
Latest Stories

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

