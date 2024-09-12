Here’s the zodiac sign you’ll have the most soulmate potential with

antoniodiaz; PeopleImages.com - Yuri A/Shutterstock
Have you been swiping so much on Grindr that you feel like you’re getting dating app-related carpal tunnel syndrome? Do you wish that maybe, just once, you could find “the one”?
If you're done with the dating game — as fun as all those flings were — and are ready to find your twin flame, it can feel impossible. But there is someone (or someones for our poly readers) for everyone. The trick is to be able to spot them in the veritable haystack of online dating profiles.
In that case, a little guidance from the stars can be invaluable for helping you home in on the right person to complete the other half of your heart, beginning with zodiac signs that are soulmates!
Here are the signs that have the most major soulmate potential, according to your zodiac sign.
Aries (March 21 — April 19) & Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21)
Like all fire signs, Aries is passionate, dynamic, and a bit temperamental, so they need a partner who can not only keep pace with them but keep them on their toes so the hunter in them remains activated. Plus, they need a partner who knows how to de-escalate the drama with them. It's a tricky balance. but one that fellow fire sign Sagittarius is best able to pull off.
Sagittarius might not be quite as skilled at moderating Aries’s spicy temper as a breezy air sign like Libra could, but they’re so independent they know when to dip out and give Aries space, which in turn keeps them interested, and the fire of passion burning brightly for the long term.
Taurus (April 20 — May 20) & Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19)
Taurus is the cuddle bug of the zodiac; they crave physical attention and too much love is never enough. In return, they offer a steadfast lover who just wants to cozy up and create a home with the one they love — with lots of chic, designer (i.e., expensive) touches.
While Taurus might initially be drawn to the powerful emotions of water signs, for the long haul they require the reliability and balancing power of a fellow earth sign that is Capricorn.
Capricorn offers Taurus what they want most (aside from physical affection, that is): financial and emotional security. Capricorns don’t play games and what you see is what you get. Plus their drive for success means they’ll likely have the means to give Taurus the kind of luxurious life they feel they’re entitled to.
Gemini (May 21 — June 20) & Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22)
Gemini is the social butterfly of the zodiac. They are constantly on the move seeking new experiences and people who spark their interest. The trouble is, as quickly as this witty sign takes an interest in someone, they lose it too. It takes a lot to keep Gemini on its toes and engaged over the long term.
Enter Libra. Libra is all about balance, they will give their everything, but they expect reciprocity. With that comes strict boundaries which means Gemini, for once, can't verbally walk all over someone. While Libra isn’t afraid to be complimentary — they have a great appreciation for beauty — they will also ask for what they want in a relationship, something so different from Gemini’s approach that they can't help but stay intrigued.
Cancer (June 21 — July 22) & Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20)
Cancer is full of contradictions. On the one hand, they have huge hearts and a deep desire to find true love, but they’re also highly guarded and slow to let anyone get close to them. For the crab to put down their claws, they need to sense and believe whoever they are has true intentions, which is why the romantic of the zodiac, Pisces, makes such a solid match.
Pisces is the least jaded of all the zodiac signs. Sure, like everyone they've been hurt, but that doesn't stop them from keeping the dream of “forever” alive. They have one foot in the real world and one foot in their fantasy, but that kind of guileless honesty is exactly what Cancer needs to crack open its shell and show the sweet creature inside.
Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22) & Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21)
Leo has main character energy; everywhere they go, they turn heads and pull focus. They can't help it, they were just born this way. They’re also warm and fiercely protective of the ones they love. They need physical and verbal affirmation and so long as they have those needs met they don't stray. If they aren't having their needs met, however, they will move on and there’s usually a line queuing to be their next paramour.
This causes some challenges for their soulmate Scorpio who can tend toward jealousy, however. They’re so enamored by Leo they can often put those early fears aside during the pursuit to learn just how solid and loving Leo is. Water sign Scorpio can meet Leo's emotional needs and let's be honest, the sex between these two sensual beasts is absolute fire.
Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) & Taurus (April 20 — May 20)
Virgo can be far too hard on themselves. They’re incredible partners who love with all their hearts and who bring a ton of fun and value to the lives of everyone around them. They just don't seem to know that. So, an ideal partner isn't afraid to pour on love and affection and stubbornly stands up for them no matter who is against them — even themselves.
And when you want stubborn, look no further than Taurus.
Taurus is all heart but can be a little naval gazing, while Virgo’s innate ability to read the needs and emotions of others means they can recognize what Taurus wants, but also help to pull their head up to take in the rest of the world from time to time. They appreciate the stability and warmth that Taurus provides.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18) & Gemini (May 21 — June 20)
Independent Aquarius isn’t one to rush into a relationship. They enjoy their own company and have amassed a group of friends and community who fulfill many of their needs. That’s not to say Aquarius doesn't want a soulmate, and they appreciate plenty of passion in their lives, they just don't have any urge or need to settle, so it can take a while for them to find someone who meets their standards
They need a partner who can keep them on their toes, but who also is independent enough to understand that Aquarius needs lots of “me time”. They need someone who will stimulate them as much intellectually as they do physically, which is why Gemini has all the soulmate potential. Clever, funny, and always up for a new experience or adventure, they’re the ideal match for quirky Aquarius, who is the rare sign who can keep a fickle Gemini's eye and mind from wandering.