Pete Hegseth's military operations sound like gay porn & the internet can't stop laughing

They are sweet, wholesome, and unapologetically gay. So if you’re in the mood for a sweet and sappy holiday romance, we’ve got you covered — plus, where you can stream them today!

Make the Yuletide Gay (2009) Make the Yuletide Gay (2009) TLA Releasing If you watched Happiest Season and wished it were gayer, then good news — that movie exists, and it’s called Make the Yuletide Gay. In it, gay college student Gunn (Keith Jordan) goes home and back into the closet for the holidays, only to have his plans crashed by his “roommate,” Nathan (Adamo Ruggiero). And you can probably guess what happens next. Where to watch: dekkoo

Scrooge & Marley (2012) Scrooge & Marley (2012) Darkstar Pictures There have been many versions of Charles Dickens’s holiday classic A Christmas Carol, but in Scrooge & Marley audiences finally get the story through a gay lens. In it, piano bar owner Ebenezer “Ben” Scrooge (David Pevsner) is a hardened holiday hater and greedy boss — that is, until he’s visited by a ghost who takes him back to a gay disco in the ’70s, a present where his niece embraces her queerness and has a joyful holiday, and a future where his family doesn’t mourn him. All of it helps him change his greedy, bah-humbug ways. Where to watch: Tubi

Shared Rooms (2016) Shared Rooms (2016) Wolfe All of the holiday movies on this list are sweet and heartwarming, but this one is sexy, too! The film follows three interconnected stories during the holiday season: a married couple welcomes their gay nephew into their home; in another, a casual hookup turns into love; and finally, two friends who are secretly in love are forced to face their feelings. Where to watch: Roku

Dashing in December (2020) Dashing in December (2020) Paramount What’s the one thing that can make a gay Christmas movie even better? Gay cowboys, obviously. In Dashing in December, Wyatt (Peter Porte) is a financier from New York who returns home for the holidays and reconnects with his roots — and with a handsome ranch hand named Heath (Juan Pablo Di Pace). Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video

The Christmas House (2020) The Christmas House Hallmark Jonathan Bennett is arguably the king of gay holiday movies, and it all started with The Christmas House. In it, Bennett stars as Brandon, who—along with his partner Jake (Brad Harder)—returns home for the holidays. As if that weren’t enough stress, the couple is also on pins and needles waiting for a call from an agency about adopting their first child. Yeah, this one is an especially wholesome and sweet holiday movie. Where to watch: Hallmark+

The Christmas Setup (2020) The Christmas Setup (2020) Lifetime This gay Lifetime holiday film is particularly notable because it stars real-life husbands Blake Lee and Ben Lewis, and lets the two fall in love all over again on-screen. Lewis plays New York City lawyer Hugo, who heads to Milwaukee with his best friend, Madelyn (Ellen Wong), to visit his mother (Fran Drescher), who conspires to reconnect him with his old crush, Patrick (Lee).Where to watch: Lifetime

Single All The Way (2021) Single All The Way (2021) Netflix The setup for this holiday film is a classic with a twist. Peter (Michael Urie) is returning home for the holidays and brings along his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to help him with a ruse. Rather than being closeted, Peter just wants his family to give him a break for being single, so Nick pretends to be his boyfriend. Things get even more complicated when his mother, Carole (Kathy Najimy), sets him up on a hot date with James (Luke Macfarlane)—only for everyone to realize there might be more between Peter and Nick after all. Where to watch: Netflix

The Holiday Sitter (2022) The Holiday Sitter (2022) Hallmark This cute and funny holiday romance stars Jonathan Bennett as Sam, a gay man who has agreed to babysit his niece and nephew over the holiday break — and who thankfully gets some help from his sexy neighbor, Jason (George Krissa). Of course, sparks fly, and a holiday romance is soon underway. Where to watch: Hallmark+

A Christmas to Treasure (2022) A Christmas to Treasure (2022) Lifetime Six friends all return home for one last treasure hunt after a beloved older neighbor passes away. Among them are Austin (Taylor Frey) and his former best friend, Everett (Kyle Dean Massey). When the two reconnect, it doesn’t take long for sparks to start flying. Where to watch: Lifetime

Christmas on Cherry Lane (2023) Christmas on Cherry Lane (2023) Hallmark Oh, did you want more Jonathan Bennett being gay and in love while the snow gently falls around him? Good news, because Christmas on Cherry Lane sees him starring alongside Vincent Rodriguez III as a couple who are surprised and delighted to “unexpectedly have the chance to expand their family on Christmas Eve.” Adorable. Where to watch: Roku

The Holiday Exchange (2023) The Holiday Exchange (2023) Nicely Entertainment Two gay men find their Christmas romances when they swap places. Wilde (Taylor Frey) from Los Angeles and Oliver (Rick Cosnett) from a small town in Britain exchange homes for the holidays and end up meeting men who sweep them off their feet. Where to watch: Prime Video

Notes of Autumn (2023) Notes of Autumn (2023) Hallmark Swapping places in gay holiday movies seems to be a bit of a theme, but honestly, we’re not complaining—especially when it means we get to watch Luke Macfarlane and Peter Porte fall in love. In Notes of Autumn, friends Ellie (a pianist) and Leo (Macfarlane), a writer, are both struggling to find their creative inspiration. They decide to switch homes and each meets someone special who reinvigorates them creatively—and otherwise. Where to watch: Hallmark+