Pete Hegseth's military operations sound like gay porn & the internet can't stop laughing

Between rumors circulating that President Donald Trump performed oral sex on Bill Clinton and the very porny names Pete Hegseth has given his military operations, and the A-Gays in positions of power, Capitol Hill has gotten very gay.
The Secretary of War — formerly the Secretary of Defense before Trump rebranded the department — announced three new military operations on X, but instead of instilling respect or intimidation, people on social media couldn’t stop laughing.
Hegseth posted the names of three different operations that sound more like the titles to some very cheesy gay pornos than actual military missions.
“OPERATION ROUGH RIDER = Freedom of Navigation for U.S. ships,” he wrote.
“OPERATION MIDNIGHT HAMMER = Obliteration of Iranian nuclear sites,” Hegseth named another.
And finally, “OPERATION SOUTHERN SPEAR = Destroy Narco-Terrorists killing Americans.”
The Center for Strategic and International Studies might have said that Hegesth chose these particular names “project a message” of “lethality,” Jezebel reports, but all they projected to the internet was horniness.
People were inspired by Hegseth's naming conventions and quickly came up with their own, including “OPERATION HUSKY FARMBOY,” “OPERATION THROBBING MEMBER,” OPERATION STRAPPING MANSERVANT,” “OPERATION MORNING WOOD,”“Operation Midnight Hammer: Whacking Off The ‘Terrorists,’” and, of course, “OPERATION DOWNLOW.”
This would be even more comical if not for the fact that Hegseth has spent his tenure in the Department of War spearheading attempts to remove gay and transgender troops from the military, vowing that there would be “No more dude in dresses, we’re done with that s**t” and that gay service members reflect a “Marxist agenda.”
Other than accidentally sharing war plans in a group chat that included an Atlantic reporter, spending a projected $1 billion on new “Department of War” signage, and getting his inspiration for the names of military operations from gay porn, it’s unclear what else Hegseth has accomplished in his time as the Secretary of War.