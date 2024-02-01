Parents' rights activist charged with getting kids drunk, punching one & being a huge hypocrite

Conservative parents' rights activist Clarice Schillinger was caught... you guessed it... being a hypocrite.

Schillinger, who is the executive director of Back to School USA, which opposed "liberal teachers' unions" who were supposedly "indoctrinating our children," has been charged with allegedly providing teens with alcohol and assaulting them at her daughter's 17th birthday party, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

You know, totally wholesome stuff that you would expect from someone who has spent their career trying to police how other people raise their kids.

On Monday, teens who attended the drunken party last fall testified to a Buck County judge that Schillinger sat on a boy's lap, took shots of vodka, and punched one of the teenagers when they tried to leave her Doylestown home.

After hearing the testimony, Judge Stacy Wertman held Schillinger over for trial on charges of simple assault, harassment, and furnishing alcohol to minors. Schillinger was then released on her own recognizance and must come to court on March 1 for a formal arraignment.

This would be abysmal behavior for any adult, but it is especially egregious considering Schillinger's long history of basically saying, "Won't somebody please think of the children," while pushing her own far-right beliefs onto kids.

Not only is she the head of Back to School USA, but she also led a right-wing political action committee called Keeping Kids in School that opposed COVID school closures and then led the Back to School PA PAC that used $500,000 provided by venture capitalist Paul Martino to back Republican candidates in school board races. She also ran as a Republican for lieutenant governor in 2022 but lost in the primary, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

During the Monday hearing, one teenager told the judge that Schillinger "grabbed me by my shirt and hit me" with a closed fist when he tried to leave because her boyfriend was drunk and belligerent. Another teen testified that this boyfriend assaulted him as well.

A 16-year-old teen testified that Schillinger told them they could bring alcohol to the party in a group chat. "It was common knowledge" that you could drink at Schillinger's house, the boy reported. "You didn't have to ask."



Another teen told the judge that Schillinger was his beer pong partner that night and that he took about 15 shots and fell asleep in a bathroom.

If you're thinking, "Surely this can't get any worse," just wait.

A sophomore testified that while he wasn't drinking, the 15 to 20 other people at the party were, and he witnessed Schillinger take between "five to eight" shots. When he went upstairs to find his girlfriend, things got even worse. She was puking inside a bathroom, so he waited outside, where he heard Schillinger and her boyfriend, Shan Wilson, arguing. He said that Schillinger told him Wilson had punched a wall. When he asked if Schillinger wanted her boyfriend to leave, she said "yes," and then Wilson "grabbed my neck and slammed me into the wall," he said.

An 18-year-old Rosemont College freshman said he wasn't drinking but that Schillinger was. At one point, she sat on his lap while he was in a beanbag chair and told him, "You're my favorite."

Gross.

You mean to tell me that someone who drones on about protecting kids when what they really mean is they want to roll back your rights, could allegedly be the one you should be protecting your kids from? Color us shocked.

The same teen also alleges that Wilson came into the basement crying around 3 a.m. and assaulted him. Then, when a group of kids went to leave, it "started a whole confrontation" that ultimately led to Schillinger punching the one teen. Allegedly Schillinger's mother, Dannette Berts, also started fighting a girl, and the two began hitting each other, he said.

Schillinger's lawyer, Matthew Brittenburg, argued to the judge that the testimony from the teenagers — whose names were excluded to protect them — wasn't enough evidence to justify the charges lodged against her because no one witnessed who put the alcohol in the house.

Right, she ONLY allegedly played beer pong with underage kids, and then sucker-punched them. If true, this is really sick.