There can be something cathartic about watching anti-LGBTQ+ Republicans get booted from positions of power for engaging in same-sex activities themselves, but a recent scandal prompted one student to lay out the flaws in that argument—while still absolutely destroying the hypocrite involved.

Bridget Ziegler, who is the cofounder of Moms for Liberty and a member of the Sarasota School Board, has recently been under increased scrutiny following rape allegations brought against her husband, Republican Party of Florida chairman Christian Ziegler. An important part of those allegations involves the revelation that the couple previously had a consensual threesome with another woman—something they both admitted to.

Calls for their respective resignations have been streaming in from people of all political persuasions, focused largely around the threesome. Bridget in particular is, of course, facing backlash from fellow conservative for sleeping with another woman while actively promoting “traditional” family values and supporting Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law.

But Zander Moricz, a student activist who was the youngest plaintiff in a lawsuit pushing back against the aforementioned Ron DeSantis bill, wanted Ziegler to know that he doesn’t agree with the mob pushing for her resignation over the threesome. So he told her as much during a school board meeting.

“On this board, you have spent public funds that could have been used to increase teacher pay to change our district lines for political gain, remove books from schools, target trans and queer children, eras Black history, and elevate your political career, all while sending your children to private schools because you do not believe in the public school system that you’ve been leading,” he said. “My question is why doesn’t an elected official, using our money to harm our students and our teachers for her gain seem to matter as much to us as her having a threesome does?”

Moricz clarified that while he doesn’t believe she should be on the school board, he doesn’t believe the reason has anything to do with her sex life.

“That defeats the lesson we’ve been trying to teach you, which is that a politician’s job is to serve their community, not to police personal lives,” he continued. “So, to be extra clear, Bridget, you deserve to be fired for your job because you are terrible at your job. Not because you had sex with a woman.”