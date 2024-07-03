Scroll To Top
News

Good Omens writer Neil Gaiman accused of sexual assault in new podcast series

'Good Omens' writer Neil Gaiman accused of sexual assault in new podcast series

Author Neil Gaiman has been accused of sexual assault
lev radin/Shutterstock

The podcast series from Tortoise Media reports the sexual assault allegations made by two women against the author.

Good Omens and The Sandman writer Neil Gaiman has been accused of sexual assault by two women and is now under investigation in New Zealand.

While Gaiman has denied the allegations, he is being accused of sexual assault by two women who he was in consensual relationships with at the time, according to Tortoise Media.

New Zealand police told the publication that they made a “number of attempts to speak to key people as part of this investigation and those efforts remain ongoing,” and that there are “a number of factors to take into consideration with this case, including location of all parties.”

Scarlett, 23, has accused Gaiman of sexually assaulting her in February 2002 while in the bath at his New Zealand residence while she was working as a nanny. Scarlett alleges that while she was in a consensual relationship with Gaiman, he engaged in “degrading penetrative sexual acts with her,” Tortoise Media reported.

The 63-year-old bestselling author has denied the allegations and said that they only “cuddled” and “made out,” but Tortoise Media has seen “contemporaneous messages, notes, and spoken to friends who Scarlett talked to at the time” that corroborate Scarlett's claims.

A second woman, K, has also come forward with sexual assault allegations. She met Gaiman when she was 18 at a book signing in Florida, and the two began a romantic relationship when she turned 20. She now alleges that she engaged in rough and painful sex with him that “she neither wanted nor enjoyed.”

K further alleges that while she had an infection, Gaiman penetrated her even though she asked him not to. Gaiman denies this allegation, and according to Tortoise Media, this claim is not supported by K's medical records or medical history.

The allegations were first reported on July 3 in a four-part series by Tortoise’s podcast Master: the allegations against Neil Gaiman that outlined the women’s accounts of the non-consensual sex they had with Gaiman.

From Your Site Articles
NewsCelebrities
good omensneil gaimanauthornewssexual assaultsexual assault allegationsthe sandman
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

53 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio