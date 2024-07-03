'Good Omens' writer Neil Gaiman accused of sexual assault in new podcast series

Good Omens and The Sandman writer Neil Gaiman has been accused of sexual assault by two women and is now under investigation in New Zealand.

While Gaiman has denied the allegations, he is being accused of sexual assault by two women who he was in consensual relationships with at the time, according to Tortoise Media.

New Zealand police told the publication that they made a “number of attempts to speak to key people as part of this investigation and those efforts remain ongoing,” and that there are “a number of factors to take into consideration with this case, including location of all parties.”

Scarlett, 23, has accused Gaiman of sexually assaulting her in February 2002 while in the bath at his New Zealand residence while she was working as a nanny. Scarlett alleges that while she was in a consensual relationship with Gaiman, he engaged in “degrading penetrative sexual acts with her,” Tortoise Media reported.

The 63-year-old bestselling author has denied the allegations and said that they only “cuddled” and “made out,” but Tortoise Media has seen “contemporaneous messages, notes, and spoken to friends who Scarlett talked to at the time” that corroborate Scarlett's claims.

A second woman, K, has also come forward with sexual assault allegations. She met Gaiman when she was 18 at a book signing in Florida, and the two began a romantic relationship when she turned 20. She now alleges that she engaged in rough and painful sex with him that “she neither wanted nor enjoyed.”

K further alleges that while she had an infection, Gaiman penetrated her even though she asked him not to. Gaiman denies this allegation, and according to Tortoise Media, this claim is not supported by K's medical records or medical history.

The allegations were first reported on July 3 in a four-part series by Tortoise’s podcast Master: the allegations against Neil Gaiman that outlined the women’s accounts of the non-consensual sex they had with Gaiman.