10 lesbian & sapphic films coming in 2026, we can't wait to see

One thing 2025 gave us was a lot of really incredible queer films — and even a few new lesbian faves. And from the looks of 2026, we have just as much to look forward to. So, as this year comes to a close, we thought it would be the perfect time to look ahead at the sapphic movies that are about to entertain, titillate, and move us in 2026.

Keep an eye here for more, as we’ll be updating this list all year long!

SoulM8ate Kate Dolan and Lily Sullivan JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP via Getty Images/Rick Kern/FilmMagic If you think a spin-off of the M3GAN series isn’t your jam, stay tuned. This erotic sci-fi thriller comes from lesbian director Kate Dolan — and if her previous film, You Are Not My Mother is anything to go by, it’s about to be way cooler and more subversive than either of the previous entries in the franchise, by a mile. This film follows a grieving man who acquires an AI love-bot to help distract him from his loneliness, but his desire to create a sentient partner accidentally turns her into a deadly soulmate. Honestly, it could be camp, it could be moving and thought-provoking — either way, we are seated. Where to watch: In theaters January 9

Scream 7 Scream 7 Paramount Pictures Just like Ghostface, the Scream series keeps rising from the dead! In the latest chapter, the film refocuses on its original final girl, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), who has once again managed to rebuild her life. But of course, a new Ghostface emerges to threaten both her and her teenage daughter. Most importantly, Jasmin Savoy Brown will return to reprise her role as lesbian horror-movie expert Mindy Meeks-Martin. Where to watch: In theaters February 27, 2026 Where to watch: In theaters February 27, 2026

Practical Magic 2 See on Instagram Practical Magic isn’t queer textually, but it was a sapphic awakening for a generation of lezzies, so we’re absolutely counting its sequel. Both Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock return to reprise their roles as the Owens sisters, as will Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing as their witchy aunts. Joining the cast for this new installment are Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, and Joey King. Where to watch: in theaters on September 18, 2026. Where to watch: in theaters on September 18, 2026.

The Little Sister (La petite dernière) The Little Sister (La petite dernière) Courtesy of Cannes There can never be too many stories about queer awakenings, and The Little Sister, directed by Hafsia Herzi, offers a fresh new take on this tale. Based on Fatima Daas’s novel The Last One, the film follows 17-year-old Fatima (Nadia Melliti) as she embarks on a journey of queer self-discovery while trying to balance the hopes and expectations of her French-Algerian Muslim family.Where to watch: The Litter Sister is set to be released in Spring 2026. There can never be too many stories about queer awakenings, and The Little Sister, directed by Hafsia Herzi, offers a fresh new take on this tale. Based on Fatima Daas’s novel The Last One, the film follows 17-year-old Fatima (Nadia Melliti) as she embarks on a journey of queer self-discovery while trying to balance the hopes and expectations of her French-Algerian Muslim family.The Litter Sister is set to be released in Spring 2026.

Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma Paul Smith-Featureflash; Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock The second this film was announced, it danced all the way to the tippy-top of our most anticipated sapphic films list. Not only is it the latest from I Saw the TV Glow writer-director Jane Schoenbrun — which already guaranteed our viewing — but the casting is the definition of a lesbian dream come true. Hannah Einbinder and Gillian Anderson have signed on for the film, which centers on a director (Einbinder) who becomes fixated on casting a reclusive former “final girl” (Anderson) in her new film. When the two connect, they descend into a “psychosexual mania.” SAY LESS. Where to watch: Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma is slated for a theatrical release later this year. Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma is slated for a theatrical release later this year.

Probably Mother Mary Mother Mary - TBA Courtesy of A24 Right at the very top of our most anticipated lesbian films, this year is A24's upcoming "epic melodrama" Mother Mary from director David Lowery. The film follows the relationship between a fictional musician and a famous fashion designer played by Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel. Obviously, we are living for these two playing lovers, plus it co-stars another fave, Hunter Schafer! Where to watch: Mother Mary will release in theaters later this year.

The Housekeeper The Housekeeper Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Red Sea International Film Festival; Fred Duval/Shutterstock Speaking of celebs we can't wait to see heat up the big screen as sapphic lovers, Uma Thurman and Phoebe Dynevor will star in the period piece The Housekeeper. The film follows Danni (Thurman), a housekeeper at a manor home owned by the wealthy widow, Lady DeWithers. Danni finds herself caught up in a romance with novelist Daphne Du Maurier (Dynevor) when the authoress comes to the house as a guest. Where to watch: The Housekeeper will release in theaters late this year.

Love Me Tender Love Me Tender Courtesy of Cannes This French drama, based on Constance Debré’s autobiographical novel, follows the heart-wrenching story of Clémence (Vicky Krieps), who, after coming out as a lesbian, finds herself embroiled in a custody battle with her former husband over their son Paul. We're going to need to break out all the tissues for this one. Where to watch: Love Me Tender premiered at Cannes in 2025, and the US release date has yet to be announced.

Forbidden Fruits Forbidden Fruits Courtesy of Shudder Were you in the market for a new obsession? Congrats — it’s here. This film — which stars Lili Reinhart, Lola Tung, Victoria Pedretti, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Chamberlain, and Gabrielle Union (swoon) — follows a young woman named Apple, who runs an after-hours witchy femme cult in the basement of a mall alongside Cherry and Fig. But when a new hire named Pumpkin (of course) disrupts their vibe by questioning their “performative sisterhood,” things take a sinister (and hopefully girl-kissing) turn. Where to watch: In theaters in 2026.