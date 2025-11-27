Noah Beck dishes on his steamy thirst traps & embracing his feminine side

Noah Beck has the algorithm popping!

The handsome influencer is not only known for breaking the internet numerous times, but he's also flexing his acting muscles by starring as heartthrob Drayton Lahey yet again on the upcoming Tubi Original film Sidelined 2: Intercepted.

Although Beck plays a star football player in the movie, the star has been known to embrace his feminine side in some creative photoshoots over the years. What can't this leading man do?

"Those editorial shoots, it's dress-up! It's just fun. I think growing up with two sisters, it's part of me. I'll play the part, I don't care! My feminine side, I'm not afraid to embrace that a little. It's part of who I am," Beck tells PRIDE.

With countless viral thirst traps under his belt, the model is sharing his top tips to help anyone achieve the perfect post where they're loving the skin they're in.

"Authenticity is sexy. There's something really sexy just about being authentic. No filter it! Let me see it all. You know what I mean? And good lighting. All that!"

Beck isn't the only Sidelined star who loves to spice up everyone's timeline. His costar, Charlie Gillespie, is also known for giving fans a sexy tease on social media from time to time.

"Everyone has something that's so sexy about them," Gillespie adds. "If you can be having fun, that's where the sexiness will come out, right?"

The leading lady of Sidelined, Siena Agudong, also hopes the characters seen in the new movie will resonate with young fans who are figuring out who they are as they navigate big chapters in their lives.

"I'm hoping that people will be able to fight for themselves in a way. It's a relatable story about going to college and being in a relationship, but each character is in a mode of self-discovery, and that's just gold," Agudong says.

Sidelined 2: Intercepted is streaming now on Tubi. To see the full interview with Noah Beck, Siena Agudong, and Charlie Gillespie, check out the video at the top of the page.