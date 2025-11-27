Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Noah Beck dishes on his steamy thirst traps & embracing his feminine side

The handsome actor loves giving his fans what they want.

Noah Beck arrives at the 2023 GQ Men Of The Year. play icon

Noah Beck arrives at the 2023 GQ Men Of The Year.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky Cornish November 27 2025 / 9:00 AM
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

See Full Bio

Noah Beck has the algorithm popping!

The handsome influencer is not only known for breaking the internet numerous times, but he's also flexing his acting muscles by starring as heartthrob Drayton Lahey yet again on the upcoming Tubi Original film Sidelined 2: Intercepted.

Although Beck plays a star football player in the movie, the star has been known to embrace his feminine side in some creative photoshoots over the years. What can't this leading man do?

"Those editorial shoots, it's dress-up! It's just fun. I think growing up with two sisters, it's part of me. I'll play the part, I don't care! My feminine side, I'm not afraid to embrace that a little. It's part of who I am," Beck tells PRIDE.

With countless viral thirst traps under his belt, the model is sharing his top tips to help anyone achieve the perfect post where they're loving the skin they're in.

"Authenticity is sexy. There's something really sexy just about being authentic. No filter it! Let me see it all. You know what I mean? And good lighting. All that!"

Beck isn't the only Sidelined star who loves to spice up everyone's timeline. His costar, Charlie Gillespie, is also known for giving fans a sexy tease on social media from time to time.

"Everyone has something that's so sexy about them," Gillespie adds. "If you can be having fun, that's where the sexiness will come out, right?"

The leading lady of Sidelined, Siena Agudong, also hopes the characters seen in the new movie will resonate with young fans who are figuring out who they are as they navigate big chapters in their lives.

"I'm hoping that people will be able to fight for themselves in a way. It's a relatable story about going to college and being in a relationship, but each character is in a mode of self-discovery, and that's just gold," Agudong says.

Sidelined 2: Intercepted is streaming now on Tubi. To see the full interview with Noah Beck, Siena Agudong, and Charlie Gillespie, check out the video at the top of the page.

celebrities entertainment men noah beck thirst trap video viral interviews

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

two men taking a selfie in front of Christmas trees
Love & Sex

Cuffing season is here, but do LGBTQ+ folks actually participate? Experts weigh in

Noah Beck arrives at the 2023 GQ Men Of The Year.
Interviews

Noah Beck dishes on his steamy thirst traps & embracing his feminine side

​Judy Garland; Jinkx Monsoon
Entertainment

Jinkx Monsoon to play Judy Garland in major musical revival

cranberry sauce, macaroni and cheese, green beans
Culture

The 13 gayest Thanksgiving foods, ranked

Robert Irwin
Celebrities

8 of Robert Irwin's sexiest moments to celebrate his 'Dancing with the Stars' win

Jonathan Bailey during the red carpet for the movie Wicked: For Good.
Celebrities

Jonathan Bailey flexes his sexy muscles in viral clip & gays are drooling

© Equal Entertainment LLC