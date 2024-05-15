Dominate vacation prep shopping with The Pride Store’s summer travel essentials

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

Summer is upon us, and with it comes the promise of adventures, relaxation, and sun-soaked getaways. Whether you're jetting off to a tropical paradise or embarking on a road trip to explore new horizons, The Pride Store has you covered with a curated selection of summer travel essentials. From beauty must-haves to practical accessories, these top picks ensure you're prepared to make the most of every moment under the sun.

ThePrideStore.com

TIRI PRO - EQUINOX FOLDABLE HOT BRUSH W/ TRAVEL CASE Say goodbye to frizzy hair and hello to effortless style with the Tiri Pro Equinox Foldable Hot Brush. Compact and portable, this innovative tool is a game-changer for on-the-go grooming. With its tourmaline-infused thermal surfaces, it delivers salon-quality results while minimizing heat damage—a must-have for maintaining luscious locks throughout your travels. Plus, its sleek design and included travel case make it a stylish addition to your vacation arsenal.

GAY ALMANAC - GREEN VERS MURSE PHONE BAG + FAN HOLSTER COMBO Keep your essentials close at hand with Gay Almanac's Vers Murse Phone Bag. Whether you're dancing the night away at a festival or exploring a new city, this versatile accessory ensures your phone, cards, and party supplies are always within reach. Plus, its vibrant green design adds a pop of color to any outfit, making it a statement piece for summer adventures.

ALMOST FAMOUS - 5PC MANICURE KIT W/ HOLOGRAPHIC TRAVEL CASE Stay polished from head to toe with Almost Famous' Deluxe Manicure Kit. Perfect for touch-ups on the fly, this compact set includes everything you need to keep your nails looking flawless wherever you go. And with its holographic travel case, you can add a touch of sparkle to your beauty routine while on vacation.

GEORDI PRIDE - THE BIKINI Make a splash this summer with Geordi Pride's bold and stylish Bikini. Crafted from high-tech microfiber, it combines comfort with athletic flair, allowing you to move with confidence whether you're lounging by the pool or hitting the beach. With its sensual silhouette and supportive design, The Bikini redefines swimwear for the modern traveler who isn't afraid to make a statement.

ALMOST FAMOUS - 15X VANITY MIRROR WITH SUCTION LOCK Illuminate your beauty routine with Almost Famous' Vanity Mirror. Featuring 15X magnification, it ensures every detail is flawless, whether you're applying makeup or grooming on the go. With its suction lock design, you can easily attach it to any surface, making it the ultimate travel companion for staying selfie-ready wherever your adventures take you.

STUDLEYDUDS - ALWAYS LOVE U TOTE Pack everything you need for a day of fun in the sun with StudleyDuds' Always Love U Tote. Spacious yet stylish, this oversized bag is perfect for carrying beach towels, sunscreen, and all your vacation essentials. Plus, its durable canvas construction and secure zip pockets keep your belongings safe and organized, so you can focus on making memories without a worry.

CALEXOTICS BOUNDLESS™ - BUMPER-STROKER RING Take intimacy to new heights with CalExotics' Bumper-Stroker Ring. Compact and versatile, this innovative accessory enhances pleasure and intimacy, whether you're exploring new destinations or enjoying a romantic getaway. With its soft, stretchy design and reversible textures, it offers a range of sensations to suit your mood, ensuring every moment is unforgettable.

VINCE SPINNATO FRAGRANCES - JUDY GARLAND TRAVEL EDITION Transport yourself to a world of glamor and nostalgia with Vince Spinnato's Travel Edition fragrance. Inspired by the legendary Judy Garland, this compact scent is the perfect companion for jet-setters and dreamers alike. With its fine mist sprayer and portable size, you can bring a touch of Hollywood magic with you wherever you go, ensuring you always feel like a star.

CALEXOTICS - F* SAUCE FLAVORED WATER-BASED PERSONAL LUBRICANT Add some flavor to your summer nights with CalExotics' F* Sauce Flavored Lubricant. Infused with pineapple flavor and a hint of warmth, it enhances intimacy and arousal, making every moment more delicious. Plus, CalExotics’ lubricant is also TSA-approved, weighing just 2 fl. oz., ensuring your excitement doesn’t end before it can begin.