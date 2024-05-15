Scroll To Top
Travel

Dominate vacation prep shopping with The Pride Store’s summer travel essentials

Dominate vacation prep shopping with The Pride Store’s summer travel essentials
Courtesy The Pride Store

Gear up for your summer adventures with The Pride Store's top travel essentials, ensuring you're ready to shine wherever your wanderlust takes you!

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

Summer is upon us, and with it comes the promise of adventures, relaxation, and sun-soaked getaways. Whether you're jetting off to a tropical paradise or embarking on a road trip to explore new horizons, The Pride Store has you covered with a curated selection of summer travel essentials. From beauty must-haves to practical accessories, these top picks ensure you're prepared to make the most of every moment under the sun.

Explore summer travel essentials at The Pride Store this month and receive 15% off your order with promo code “PRIDE” (valid 5/1 - 5/31) when you shop ThePrideStore.com.

TIRI PRO - EQUINOX FOLDABLE HOT BRUSH W/ TRAVEL CASE

TIRI PRO - EQUINOX FOLDABLE HOT BRUSH W/ TRAVEL CASE

Say goodbye to frizzy hair and hello to effortless style with the Tiri Pro Equinox Foldable Hot Brush. Compact and portable, this innovative tool is a game-changer for on-the-go grooming. With its tourmaline-infused thermal surfaces, it delivers salon-quality results while minimizing heat damage—a must-have for maintaining luscious locks throughout your travels. Plus, its sleek design and included travel case make it a stylish addition to your vacation arsenal.

GAY ALMANAC - GREEN VERS MURSE PHONE BAG + FAN HOLSTER COMBO

GAY ALMANAC - GREEN VERS MURSE PHONE BAG + FAN HOLSTER COMBO

Keep your essentials close at hand with Gay Almanac's Vers Murse Phone Bag. Whether you're dancing the night away at a festival or exploring a new city, this versatile accessory ensures your phone, cards, and party supplies are always within reach. Plus, its vibrant green design adds a pop of color to any outfit, making it a statement piece for summer adventures.

ALMOST FAMOUS - 5PC MANICURE KIT W/ HOLOGRAPHIC TRAVEL CASE

ALMOST FAMOUS - 5PC MANICURE KIT W/ HOLOGRAPHIC TRAVEL CASE

Stay polished from head to toe with Almost Famous' Deluxe Manicure Kit. Perfect for touch-ups on the fly, this compact set includes everything you need to keep your nails looking flawless wherever you go. And with its holographic travel case, you can add a touch of sparkle to your beauty routine while on vacation.

GEORDI PRIDE - THE BIKINI

GEORDI PRIDE - THE BIKINI

Make a splash this summer with Geordi Pride's bold and stylish Bikini. Crafted from high-tech microfiber, it combines comfort with athletic flair, allowing you to move with confidence whether you're lounging by the pool or hitting the beach. With its sensual silhouette and supportive design, The Bikini redefines swimwear for the modern traveler who isn't afraid to make a statement.

ALMOST FAMOUS - 15X VANITY MIRROR WITH SUCTION LOCK

ALMOST FAMOUS - 15X VANITY MIRROR WITH SUCTION LOCK

Illuminate your beauty routine with Almost Famous' Vanity Mirror. Featuring 15X magnification, it ensures every detail is flawless, whether you're applying makeup or grooming on the go. With its suction lock design, you can easily attach it to any surface, making it the ultimate travel companion for staying selfie-ready wherever your adventures take you.

STUDLEYDUDS - ALWAYS LOVE U TOTE

STUDLEYDUDS - ALWAYS LOVE U TOTE

Pack everything you need for a day of fun in the sun with StudleyDuds' Always Love U Tote. Spacious yet stylish, this oversized bag is perfect for carrying beach towels, sunscreen, and all your vacation essentials. Plus, its durable canvas construction and secure zip pockets keep your belongings safe and organized, so you can focus on making memories without a worry.

CALEXOTICS BOUNDLESS™ - BUMPER-STROKER RING

CALEXOTICS BOUNDLESS\u2122 - BUMPER-STROKER RING

Take intimacy to new heights with CalExotics' Bumper-Stroker Ring. Compact and versatile, this innovative accessory enhances pleasure and intimacy, whether you're exploring new destinations or enjoying a romantic getaway. With its soft, stretchy design and reversible textures, it offers a range of sensations to suit your mood, ensuring every moment is unforgettable.

VINCE SPINNATO FRAGRANCES - JUDY GARLAND TRAVEL EDITION

VINCE SPINNATO FRAGRANCES - JUDY GARLAND TRAVEL EDITION

Transport yourself to a world of glamor and nostalgia with Vince Spinnato's Travel Edition fragrance. Inspired by the legendary Judy Garland, this compact scent is the perfect companion for jet-setters and dreamers alike. With its fine mist sprayer and portable size, you can bring a touch of Hollywood magic with you wherever you go, ensuring you always feel like a star.

CALEXOTICS - F* SAUCE FLAVORED WATER-BASED PERSONAL LUBRICANT

CALEXOTICS - F* SAUCE FLAVORED WATER-BASED PERSONAL LUBRICANT

Add some flavor to your summer nights with CalExotics' F* Sauce Flavored Lubricant. Infused with pineapple flavor and a hint of warmth, it enhances intimacy and arousal, making every moment more delicious. Plus, CalExotics’ lubricant is also TSA-approved, weighing just 2 fl. oz., ensuring your excitement doesn’t end before it can begin.

STRIP MAKEUP - REUSABLE CLEANSING WIPES

STRIP MAKEUP - REUSABLE CLEANSING WIPES

Keep your skin fresh and glowing with Strip Makeup's Reusable Cleansing Wipes. Gentle yet effective, these double-sided microfiber wipes remove makeup with just water, making them ideal for travel. Whether you're on a plane or lounging in your hotel room, they ensure your skincare routine stays effortless and eco-friendly wherever you roam.

With The Pride Store's summer travel essentials in your arsenal, you'll be ready to dominate vacation prep and make the most of every moment under the sun. From grooming tools to statement accessories, these top picks ensure you look and feel your best wherever your wanderlust takes you. So pack your bags, hit the road, and get ready for a summer adventure like no other.

Receive 15% off your order with promo code “PRIDE” (valid 5/1 - 5/31) when you shop ThePrideStore.com.

SHOP THE PRIDE STORE NOW:

TravelLifestyleSummerFashionShopping
calexoticshaircarensfwskincarevince spinnatothe pride store
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Nic Austin

Branded Content Editor

Nic Austin is passionate about providing a platform in media for the LGBTQ+ community. He strives to tell stories about his community through the leading LGBTQ+ publications in the country. His mission is to amplify marginalized LGBTQ+ voices through partnerships with prominent brands and leaders in our community.


A graduate from NYU Tisch, Nic Austin has always connected with the written word and its ability to change minds. He has applied this love for writing to analyzing LGBTQ+ media and how the LGBTQ+ community has been represented on screen. Before working as an Editor at equalpride, Nic Austin was the Editor-in-chief of The Queer Queue and the co-host of both The Queer Queue Podcast and The Queerly News. In his spare time, Nic Austin writes film criticism while enjoying the mountain views of Denver, Colorado.

Nic Austin is passionate about providing a platform in media for the LGBTQ+ community. He strives to tell stories about his community through the leading LGBTQ+ publications in the country. His mission is to amplify marginalized LGBTQ+ voices through partnerships with prominent brands and leaders in our community.


A graduate from NYU Tisch, Nic Austin has always connected with the written word and its ability to change minds. He has applied this love for writing to analyzing LGBTQ+ media and how the LGBTQ+ community has been represented on screen. Before working as an Editor at equalpride, Nic Austin was the Editor-in-chief of The Queer Queue and the co-host of both The Queer Queue Podcast and The Queerly News. In his spare time, Nic Austin writes film criticism while enjoying the mountain views of Denver, Colorado.

Read Full Bio