Norwegian royal comes out as bisexual

Move over, Red, White & Blue — a new queer royal has arrived!
22-year-old Maud Angelica Behn recently came out as bisexual after attending a Pride Parade in Oslo, Norway. Behn is the eldest daughter of Princess Märtha Louise and granddaughter to King Harald V and Queen Sonja, making the newly out royal fifth in line for Norway's throne.
"Happy pride from a bisexual person!" she wrote on Instagram, sharing a series of photos that included one of her decked out in the colors of the bisexual flag. "Pride this year was incredible and there was so much love."
Making the story all the sweeter, Behn's mother was also present at the parade.
She left words of support on her daughter's Instagram post, but also made a separate post of her own, celebrating all forms of love.
"Love is never wrong," she wrote. "During Pride I see a deep capacity for love - love that doesn't ask for permission or explanation. There's something profoundly beautiful about daring to love who you love, even when the world tells you to be quiet, to shrink, or to hide. But love isn't meant to be hidden. It's meant to be celebrated, lived, and shared in all its wonderful forms."
Märtha Louise's second husband, Durek Verrett chimed in on her post with a thank you for celebrating Pride with him. Verrett, described as an American shaman, identifies as bisexual.
According to Vanity Fair, Behn's coming out marks the first time a member of the Norwegian royal family has publicly identified as LGBTQ+. What a great way to celebrate Pride!