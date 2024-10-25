Scroll To Top
22 FLAWLESS Agatha All Along memes that have all the gays shrieking

Aubrey Plaza and Kathryn Hahn
Marvel Studios

We are being FED.

rachelkiley

If you haven't been watching Agatha All Along, you're doing yourself a disservice. After all the years we've spent lamenting the minimal and frequently blink-and-you-miss-it queer rep throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Agatha has been serving it up front and center. Who would have thought that a show starring Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, and Ali Ahn as witches (with a bonus Joe Locke thrown into the mix) would be so gay??

Okay, probably anyone who knows anything about queer culture whatsoever.

Still, Agatha has not only been keeping us well fed by unspooling gay content as the characters continue their dangerous journey down the Witches' Road, it's also given fans something to talk about online by favoring weekly episode drops over the binge model. And that means the memes and reactions have been top notch — just like the show itself.

We've rounded up some of our favorite and gayest memes from recent episodes below so we can all keep screaming together while we wait for the final two episodes to air.

A PLETHORA OF SPOILERS AHEAD!

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

