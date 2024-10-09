We’ve been pretty big fans of Marvel/Disney+’s Agatha All Along , so far especially considering how angry some people are about how gay it is.
Well, fellow fans, sit tight, because it might get even gayer in the second half of the season, and rumor has it we might even get to see the ship between Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) and Rio (Aubrey Plaza) that we’ve been waiting for all along finally get steamy.
The rumor started when Tumblr user itberice posted a screenshot of the upcoming sixth and eighth episodes that showed a credit for an Intimacy Coordinator on set.
To fuel the flame even more, over on the show’s IMDb page under the full series’ cast and crew, Samantha J. McDonald is credited as an Intimacy Coordinator for two episodes. However, at the moment, the credit has yet to arrive on her IMDb page, nor is it yet listed in her upcoming projects. For the most part, she’s credited as a stunt double/performer on her other projects, with her only other “Intimacy Coordinator” credit going to the TV series American Rust.
Granted, there are a few ways Intimacy Coordinator thing could go, but the spreading news still has Sapphic fans in particular eying the growing relationship between Agatha and Rio on the show. The show’s creator and director Jac Schaeffer also told The Hollywood Reportershe would “just say that Rio’s interest in Agatha has a lot of depth to it,” and that they “knew that Rio would be so special” and were “trying to titrate how combustible we wanted their [Rio and Agathav] interactions to be.”
Regardless, this is welcome news for all of us — unless, of course, Disney does what they frequently do and minimizes homosexual relationships, which would render the Intimacy Coordinator’s presence far less exciting if the point were to develop a heterosexual relationship instead.
At the moment, we’ve only seen the first four episodes, with the fifth one premiering later on the day of this writing, October 9. The episodes in question, six and eight, are slated to premiere on October 16 and October 30, which is also a double-airing with the season finale.
Until then, we won’t have any of our questions fully answered. Check out some of our favorite reactions while we wait, and stream Agatha All Along on Disney+.