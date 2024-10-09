Scroll To Top
TV

'Agatha All Along' credits intimacy coordinator for the next episode — #Agathario Nation rise up!

'Agatha All Along' credits intimacy coordinator for the next episode — #Agathario Nation rise up!

Sapphics are totally losing it over an on-set intimacy coordinator for 'Agatha All Along'
Courtesy of Disney+

Check on the Sapphic in your life, they are SPIRALING!

@andrewjstillman

We’ve been pretty big fans of Marvel/Disney+’s Agatha All Along , so far especially considering how angry some people are about how gay it is.

Well, fellow fans, sit tight, because it might get even gayer in the second half of the season, and rumor has it we might even get to see the ship between Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) and Rio (Aubrey Plaza) that we’ve been waiting for all along finally get steamy.

The rumor started when Tumblr user itberice posted a screenshot of the upcoming sixth and eighth episodes that showed a credit for an Intimacy Coordinator on set.

To fuel the flame even more, over on the show’s IMDb page under the full series’ cast and crew, Samantha J. McDonald is credited as an Intimacy Coordinator for two episodes. However, at the moment, the credit has yet to arrive on her IMDb page, nor is it yet listed in her upcoming projects. For the most part, she’s credited as a stunt double/performer on her other projects, with her only other “Intimacy Coordinator” credit going to the TV series American Rust.

Granted, there are a few ways Intimacy Coordinator thing could go, but the spreading news still has Sapphic fans in particular eying the growing relationship between Agatha and Rio on the show. The show’s creator and director Jac Schaeffer also told The Hollywood Reportershe would “just say that Rio’s interest in Agatha has a lot of depth to it,” and that they “knew that Rio would be so special” and were “trying to titrate how combustible we wanted their [Rio and Agathav] interactions to be.”

Regardless, this is welcome news for all of us — unless, of course, Disney does what they frequently do and minimizes homosexual relationships, which would render the Intimacy Coordinator’s presence far less exciting if the point were to develop a heterosexual relationship instead.

At the moment, we’ve only seen the first four episodes, with the fifth one premiering later on the day of this writing, October 9. The episodes in question, six and eight, are slated to premiere on October 16 and October 30, which is also a double-airing with the season finale.

Until then, we won’t have any of our questions fully answered. Check out some of our favorite reactions while we wait, and stream Agatha All Along on Disney+.

TV
agatharioaubrey plazadisneyintimacy coordinatorkathryn hahnlesbianlesbian sexmarvelsapphicsagatha all along
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

65 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

best lesbian sex scenes: below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

straight men who have sex with men
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 sexy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio