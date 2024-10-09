We’ve been pretty big fans of Marvel/Disney+’s Agatha All Along , so far especially considering how angry some people are about how gay it is.

Well, fellow fans, sit tight, because it might get even gayer in the second half of the season, and rumor has it we might even get to see the ship between Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) and Rio (Aubrey Plaza) that we’ve been waiting for all along finally get steamy.

The rumor started when Tumblr user itberice posted a screenshot of the upcoming sixth and eighth episodes that showed a credit for an Intimacy Coordinator on set.

To fuel the flame even more, over on the show’s IMDb page under the full series’ cast and crew, Samantha J. McDonald is credited as an Intimacy Coordinator for two episodes. However, at the moment, the credit has yet to arrive on her IMDb page, nor is it yet listed in her upcoming projects. For the most part, she’s credited as a stunt double/performer on her other projects, with her only other “Intimacy Coordinator” credit going to the TV series American Rust.