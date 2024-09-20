Republicans think 'Agatha All Along' is too gay, but these 20 reactions from fans have us CACKLING

Republicans are up in arms about Disney going woke again, but this time, the LGBTQ+ community isn't letting the bad vibes ruin their good time!

During a Tuesday segment on Chris Plante: The Right Squad — a panelist talk show full of insufferable conservative pundits and airing on the ultra right-wing network Newsmax — the host claimed the new Marvel series Agatha All Along is a gay "recruiting video," Them reports.

Agatha All Along, a new Marvel Universe show streaming on Disney+, takes place after the events of WandaVision and follows the infamous witch Agatha (Kathryn Hahn), who is still trapped under Wanda's spell until a goth teen (Joe Locke) helps her regain her freedom and asks Agatha to take him on the Witches' Road trials to reclaim her powers.

And according to the cast and creator, it's super gay, which, of course, is making conservatives' heads explode.

Right-wing host Chris Plante starts his diatribe about the show by calling Disney+ "a children's channel" and whining that a piece of media wasn't made explicitly for him. "Joe Locke says that the show is proof that the Marvel Universe isn't just for straight men anymore. I hadn't really been concerned about that myself," Plante said before falling back on the old Republican rhetoric that gay people are grooming children. "Again, it's the kids, it's 'we're targeting the kids,' and 'it's the gayest thing,' and it's, you know, it's a recruiting video, I think." A show so gay that Republicans worry it's going to recruit people? I don't know, it kinda sounds like a something we should all be watching! For half a second, it seems like co-host Jason Nichols will be the non-homophobic voice of reason on the show, but that doesn't last. "Gay people do exist," Nichols said. "You don't have to act like they don't exist in film." But then he ruined it by adding that shows need content warnings for children as though ratings don't already exist and that somehow the mere existence of a gay character would be harmful to children, saying that "they should make sure that people know that it's inappropriate for children."

Then the hosts continued their "Won't somebody please think of the children" rant. "We've seen it in the schools and the books and the libraries and the gender queer and the graphic novels, and it's always the children," Plante said. "Nobody cares, you know, gay people have been in film, everybody knows it, and television for decades and generations, but it's always the kids." Then, co-host Mercedes Schlapp — she's married to family-values conservative Matt Schlapp, who was once accused of sexually assaulting a male staffer — tried to demonize Disney for being "obsessed" with sex. "It's shocking to me that Disney, this obsession with sexuality and sex," she said. "Go back to storytelling, go back to the innocence of children. That's really where they should focus on." I don't know; maybe just say you're boring and be done with it. Conservatives on X (formerly Twitter) also ripped apart the show for being too "woke." Luckily, none of this anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric has ruined the show for the cast or the queer community.