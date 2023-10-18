'Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Branches Out With Solo TV Show

Antoni Porowski, known for his culinary skills and dashing presence on the Netflix reboot of Queer Eye, is stepping into the solo spotlight with his upcoming food and travel docuseries, No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski.

National Geographic recently unveiled this exciting venture, where Porowski will embark on a journey to explore global culinary traditions and experiences shaped by the ancestors of celebrities. The show promises to take viewers on an epic voyage to countries such as South Korea, Germany, Italy, Senegal, and Malaysian Borneo, among others.

What sets this series apart is Porowski's celebrity companions who will join him on each episode. The identities of these famous travel buddies are yet to be revealed, creating a buzz of anticipation as the show's launch approaches.

Porowski shared his enthusiasm for the project on Instagram, emphasizing the significance of food in understanding cultural heritage. He mentioned his excitement for the adventure with both new and old friends, emphasizing the importance of exploring food traditions and cultures on a global scale.

While Porowski has ventured away from his Queer Eye family in the past to host Netflix's Easy-Bake Battle, No Taste Like Home seems to be a much more significant project. This led some to wonder about the future of Queer Eye, especially as Porowski mentioned a "next chapter" in his Instagram post.

The status of Queer Eye remains unclear, with none of the other Fab 5 members announcing their departure. Netflix has yet to renew the series for an 8th season, though Karamo Brown revealed that they had already filmed season 8 prior to industry strikes. The possibility of a new season beyond season 7, which premiered in May, remains uncertain.

The premiere date for No Taste Like Home has yet to be announced.