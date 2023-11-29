Spoiler Alert: 'Squid Game: The Challenge' Is Actually VERY Queer

We didn’t see this coming!
Spoiler Alert: This article contains SPOILERS of episodes 1-9 of Squid Game: The Challenge!
Squid Game: The Challenge started out with a cast of 456 players from all over the world competing for $4.56 million. As soon as the first batch of five episodes was dropped on Netflix, the series shot up to the no. 1 spot on the streaming service.
As of Wednesday, November 29, the second batch of episodes (six through nine) from Squid Game: The Challenge was dropped on Netflix. During these new episodes, we got to learn even more about certain players, including LGBTQ+ contestants like Charles (Player 221), Sam (Player 016), and Phill (Player 451).
Between episodes six through mine, the remaining contestants played the Marbles competition, went through an Allegiance Test, competed in the Glass Stepping Stones competition, had a Die Test, and ended up in the Circle of Trust competition.
With episode nine now available on Netflix, we now know who are the three finalists of Squid Game: The Challenge – and we couldn’t be more excited!
Scroll through to find out which LGBTQ+ players are still competing on Squid Game: The Challenge as of episode nine, which is now streaming on Netflix.
Sam (Player 016)
37-year-old Sam (Player 016), who works as an artist in Florida, talked about being a “gay child” in this second batch of episodes from Squid Game: The Challenge. Sam is one of two LGBTQ+ contestants who have survived up until the end of episode nine, which means that he’s made it to the top three and has a real chance of winning the show’s grand prize of $4.56 million.
Phill (Player 451)
Phill (Player 451) talked about being raised in Brazil and then moving to the US, where a lot of bullying from other kids started to take place. At 27 years of age, Phill lives in Hawaii and works as a scuba instructor. Sam and Phill were allies throughout the entire show – not only for both being LGBTQ+ players, but also for getting along. As of episode nine, Phill has also made it to the top three of the season, and has a legit shot at winning the show.