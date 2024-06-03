Scroll To Top
5 reasons why The Acolyte is the most LGBTQ+ Star Wars ever

Amandla Stenberg
Disney+

The new series is heading to Disney+ just in time for Pride Month and it shows!

rachelkiley

The next entry into the Star Wars universe will soon be headed to Disney+ — and there's a lot of LGBTQ+ going on behind the scenes.

Created by Leslye Headland, The Acolyte is set before The Phantom Menace, during the High Republic era. The official description promises "an investigation into a shocking crime spree [that] pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems…"

Star Wars has faced criticism over the years for the lack of explicitly LGBTQ+ representation in its sprawling cinematic universe, something that's only become more noticeable as queer characters have found their way into the expanded franchise, such as the comic series. And most excitingly Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay) and Cinta Kaz (Varada Sethu) were Sapphic rebels who *gasp* survived the first season of Andor.

While we have yet to see whether The Acolyte takes that representation to a whole new level, we can at least appreciate the role LGBTQ+ creatives are playing in this particular series. Let's take a look!

Amandla Stenberg

Stenberg plays twins Osha and Mae, one of whom left the Jedi Order and the other who was presumed dead until she shows up as the "dangerous warrior" mentioned in the official synopsis.

Leslye Headland

Headland serves as creator and showrunner of The Acolyte.

Charlie Barnett

Barnett plays Yord Fanda, a Jedi Knight and Temple guardian who plays by the rules.

Rebecca Henderson

Henderson will appear as Vernestra Rwoh, a former prodigy and member of the Jedi Order. Oh and IRL, she is married to series creator Headland.

Abigail Thorn

Thorn is stepping in as Ensign Eurus, though nothing else is currently known about the character.

​The Acolyte ​premieres on June 4 on Disney+ —check out the trailer below!

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

