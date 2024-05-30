24 LGBTQ+ movies & TV shows coming in June 2024 & where to watch them

Caroline Dubois/Disney; Courtesy of HBO; Courtesy of HGTV; Christian Black/Lucasfilm
Pride Month is almost here and with it all the rainbows, floats, andshorty-shorts we love!
However, if you also like to ring in the holiday season with some new must-watch TV and movies, well, good news because from dragon battles to superheroes, to the gayest *ahem* war in the stars, ever, this June is bringing queer entertainment. And we love to see it!
Here are the queer and queer-inclusive television and movies you don’t want to miss this June.
All film and series descriptions are courtesy of their respective studios and networks.
Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home - June 1
Glamorous drag superstar and star of the discovery+ series Trixie Motel, Trixie Mattel, along with partner and motel co-owner David Silver, are coming to HGTV with a new renovation project in Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home. Pushing the envelope during their first year as motel mavens, the couple will take the leap into home ownership and cohabitation with the purchase of their dream home in Los Angeles, but it will need some revamping to make it fit for a queen.
Where to watch: HGTV
The Real Housewives of Dubai - June 2
The flashy, fun and fabulous ladies of “The Real Housewives of Dubai” are back in the City of Gold for season two. This year the women must balance new dynamics in the group, their demanding family lives and their ever-growing successful businesses. When alliances shift, the ladies question their loyalty to each other as some friendships are left in the desert dust.
Where to watch: Bravo
Couples Therapy (season 4) - June 2
New couples meet with Dr. Orna in the new season of Couples Therapy.
Where to watch: Showtime
Star Wars: The Acolyte - June 4
An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems….
Where to watch: Disney+
An Audience with Kylie: Special - June 5
Courtesy of Hulu
Global superstar Kylie Minogue takes center stage at the legendary Royal Albert Hall in her very own musical extravaganza. The special one night only event featured VIP audience guests include Jonathan Bailey (“Fellow Travelers”), Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton”), Andrew Scott (“All of Us Strangers”), comedian Alan Carr and Years & Years singer Olly Alexander, as well as a surprise marriage proposal.
Where to watch: Hulu
Am I OK? - June 6
Lucy (Dakota Johnson) and Jane (Sonoya Mizun) have been best friends for most of their lives and think they know everything there is to know about each other. But when Jane announces she's moving to London, Lucy reveals a long-held secret. As Jane tries to help Lucy, their friendship is thrown into chaos.
Where to watch: Max
Queer Planet - June 6
Take a worldwide journey exploring the rich diversity of animal sexuality — from flamboyant flamingos to pansexual primates, sex-changing clownfish, multi-gendered mushrooms and everything in between. This documentary looks at extraordinary creatures, witnesses amazing behaviors, and introduces the scientists who are questioning the traditional concept of what’s natural when it comes to sex and gender.
Where to watch: Peacock
Becoming Karl Lagerfeld - June 7
Becoming Karl Lagerfeld plunges us into the heart of the 70s, in Paris, Monaco, and Rome, to follow the formidable blossoming of this complex and iconic personality of Parisian couture. Between glamour and clashes of egos, grandiose parties and destructive passions, discover the story of Karl before Lagerfeld.
Where to watch: Hulu
I Used To Be Funny - June 7
I Used To Be Funny is a comedy/drama that follows Sam Cowell (Rachel Sennott), an aspiring stand-up comedian and au pair struggling with PTSD, as she decides whether or not to join the search for Brooke (Olga Petsa), a missing teenage girl she used to nanny. The story exists between the present, where Sam tries to recover from her trauma and get back on stage, and the past, where memories of Brooke make it harder and harder to ignore the petulant teen’s sudden disappearance.
Where to watch: In theaters
Power: Book II (Season 4) - June 7
New alliances have been formed with each faction and Tariq and Brayden must find a way back into the game. But Brayden starts flirting with a new, reckless lifestyle, leaving Tariq to wonder if there really is room for two at the top. With Monet left for dead, Davis facing potential disbarment, and Effie looking to secure her future at Stanford, everyone’s on their own. Diana and Dru continue to question their roles while Cane levels up and starts working with Noma. As Noma is fighting to establish her business in the States and keep her daughter Anya in line, she finds her way on Tariq and Brayden’s radar. With the fate of his future in the game and his family at the forefront, Tariq must reconcile his past to rise to the top of the food chain and become who he needs to be to protect those he loves most.
Where to watch: Starz
Trim Season - June 7
Jobless and searching for purpose, Emma and a group of young people from Los Angeles drive up the coast to make quick cash trimming marijuana on a secluded farm in Northern California. Cut off from the rest of the world, they soon realize that Mona—the seemingly amiable owner of the estate—is harboring darker secrets than any of them could imagine. It becomes a race against time for Emma and her friends to escape the dense woods with their lives.
Where to watch: In theaters and On Demand
LA Pride Parade - June 9
Courtesy of ABC
This year’s LA Pride Parade grand marshals include actor and activist George Takei as the Icon Grand Marshal, an individual who needs no introduction and achieved major milestones within their career and industry; professional wrestler Cassandro El Exótico as the Legacy Grand Marshal, an individual that has made an everlasting impact on their industry and community; and the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Kristin Crowley as the Community Grand Marshal, which celebrates a group or individual who has had a powerful influence through their work and dedication to and for the LGBTQ community.
Where to watch: ABC
Wreck (Season 2) - June 11
Just when you thought the gang were out of the woods, Wreck Series 2 kicks off months after Jamie and his friends survive the bloodcurdling mayhem on the Velorum, the cruise-lining murder machine that claimed Jamie’s sister. In a daring and desperate attempt to bring the company down, the gang go undercover to infiltrate Velorum’s newest venture – an exclusive ‘wellness’ festival for millionaires in the remote Slovenian countryside. It’s going to be a cleansing experience…but not quite what they had in mind!
Where to watch: Hulu
The Boys (Season 4) - June 13
In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Bridgerton (Season 3, Part 2) - June 13
Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly.
Where to watch: Netflix
Cora Bora - June 14
Cora (Meg Stalter) puts her fledgling music career and life of random hookups on hold to go back home to win her girlfriend back, where she realizes that it's much more than her love life that needs salvaging.
Where to watch: In theaters
Queendom - June 14
Paris 2020. We follow Le Filip, Shigo LaDurée and Cookie Kunty, three iconic figures on the Paris drag scene. As we learn about their stories and dreams, we discover a culture and community particularly hard hit by the Covid crisis.
Where to watch: In theaters and On Demand
I Kissed a Boy - June 15
The path to love is never straight. Pop goddess Dannii Minogue plays Cupid in the UK’s first ever gay dating show. No small talk, no swiping - it's all about the first kiss.
Where to watch: Hulu
House of the Dragon (Season 2) - June 16
Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” tells the story of House Targaryen. Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” tells the story of House Targaryen.
Where to watch: HBO
The Exorcism - June 21
Russell Crowe stars as Anthony Miller, a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a supernatural horror film. His estranged daughter, Lee (Ryan Simpkins), wonders if he's slipping back into his past addictions or if there's something more sinister at play.
Where to watch: In theaters
Fancy Dance - June 21 (in theaters) & June 28 (on Apple TV+)
Since her sister’s disappearance, Jax (Lily Gladstone) has cared for her niece Roki (Isabel Deroy-Olson) by scraping by on the Seneca-Cayuga reservation in Oklahoma. Every spare minute goes into finding her missing sister while also helping Roki prepare for an upcoming powwow. At the risk of Jax losing custody to Roki’s grandfather, Frank (Shea Whigham), the pair hit the road and scour the backcountry to track down Roki’s mother in time for the powwow. What begins as a search gradually turns into a far deeper investigation into the complexities and contradictions of Indigenous women moving through a colonized world while at the mercy of a failed justice system.
Where to watch: In theaters & Apple TV+
Kinds of Kindness - June 21
A triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.
Where to watch: In theaters
Orphan Black: Echoes - June 23
Orphan Black: Echoes is set in the near future and takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal.
Where to watch: AMC+
My Lady Jane - June 27
Gird your loins for the tragic tale of Lady Jane Grey, the young Tudor noblewoman who was Queen of England for nine days and then beheaded, back in good ol’ 1553. Actually… f*ck that. We’re retelling history the way it should have happened: the damsel in distress saves herself. This is an epic tale of true love and high adventure set in an alt-universe of action, history, fantasy, comedy, romance, and rompy-pompy. Buckle up.
Where to watch: Prime Video
That ’90s Show (Season 2) - June 27
Hello Wisconsin! Leia Forman is back in her grandparents’ basement with her Point Place friends. It’s the summer of 1996, which means the gang is a year older and a year wiser – or so you’d hope. Now that school is out, this leaves room for more hook-ups, break-ups, and as much trouble as the friends can get into behind Red and Kitty’s backs.
Where to watch: Netflix