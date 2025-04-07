​'The White Lotus' all-star season? Mike White wants to do it — here's who has to come back

A White Lotus all-star season? We have thoughts.
And with that, the third season of Mike White’s The White Lotus has come to an end. This trilogy of absolute mayhem has astounded viewers for years, with each installment introducing not only a new location for the titular resort but a new group of absolute messes ready to tear it apart during their week's vacation. These characters are what make this series the award-winning dramedy it is, with each finale leaving audiences gutted knowing they won’t see a majority of them ever again…or will they? In a recent interview withThe Hollywood Reporter, Patrick Schwarzenegger (macho bro Saxon on season three) teased the rumors of an “all-stars” season of the hit series.
“I’ve heard rumors of them doing an all-star season,” he told the publication. And it seems that White is game, too. “I’d love to do that,” the series creator replied.
“They could get all the douche guys in one hotel together. Mike said that one day when we were on set, he was like, ‘Oh my God, it’d be so good to get you, Jake Lacy and Theo James in the same room,’” Schwarzenegger added.
HBO
Lest it sound like a pipe dream, even HBO CEO Casey Bloys got in on the fan-casting, “Maybe Molly Shannon’s character and Victoria Ratliff know each other? There are so many connections between all these awful people,” he joked.
So with cast members, creator White, and the network's CEO all on board, naturally, TWL fans are going wild asking the same question: Who should return?
Now, while there are so many absolute icons viewers want to see again, fans have to remember that many of their stories ended when their seasons did.
Alternatively, there are others who deserve more than just a returning appearance — for instance, when are Kitty (Molly Shannon) and Victoria (Parker Posey) getting their Thelma and Louise-esque spin-off, Mr. White!?
No, the characters who deserve to return are those who combine iconicity onscreen with stories that still need to be told. They are the perfect candidates for The White Lotus: All-Stars, and we have the top ten (kind of) most deserving right here.
Mook (Lalisa Manoba)
HBO
Few castings have rocked The White Lotus fandom as much as season three’s announcement that Lalisa Manoba — AKA Lisa, hit solo artist and member of BLACKPINK — would be starring as the charming health mentor, Mook. Now along with just wanting to see her on our screens again, a return would help Mook finally get her own story rather than simply being a factor in someone else’s like she was for Gaitok in season three. Viewers will get to learn what deviousness drives this bubbly character to crave such intense men — perhaps at an international work conference?
Albie Di Grasso (Adam DiMarco) & Portia (Haley Lu Richardson)
HBO
Ahh, Albie (Adam DiMarco) and Portia (Haley Lu Richardson), this ‘couple’ had a truly wild ride in season two. From Albie getting swindled out of 50,000 Euros (when he wasn’t starring in memes as a pill-pushing twink) to Portia getting literally kidnapped, their time at The White Lotus was less than ideal. But all that pales in comparison to how irritating fans have theorized their relationship would be, especially when pairing Albie’s ‘nice-guy’ misogyny with Portia’s newfound fear of taking any risks. It would be frustrating but hilarious to see how they would fare on a romantic getaway — and it may even be a chance to get the late-great Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) the justice she deserves.
Lochlan Ratliff (Sam Nivola)
HBO
No, The White Lotus character has set the internet on fire as much as Lochlan Ratliff (Sam Nivola). From tension with his older brother leading to the worst case of ‘people pleasing’ ever to nearly dying from an unwashed blender, Lochlan went through so much only to discover his family had lost their immense wealth. It definitely wouldn’t be in the extravagant suite he originally occupied, but it’d be thrilling to see him on vacation with a new view of life and a very reduced budget.
Dillon (Lukas Gage)
HBO
Some people’s time on The White Lotus is defined by intrigue, drama, and growth — others are defined by one unreasonably well-done rimjob scene. Such was the case for Dillon (played by queer icon Lukas Gage), with the season one staff member trading sexual favors for a better timesheet with his manager, Armond (Murray Bartlett). This experience showed him how a toxic work culture can literally destroy someone’s life, with his return bringing the thoughtful conversations this show is known for…and who knows, with him around, maybe another hunky cast member will get a mouthful!
Shane Patton (Jake Lacy) and Rachel Patton (Alexandra Daddario)
HBO
Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore)
HBO
No work conference of The White Lotus’ most iconic staff members would be complete without Sicily’s Queer legend herself, Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore). This manager kept things in check…well, as much as the wild guests and murder plot would allow. Still, her coming out arc was one of the series’ most heartwarming, and her growth throughout season two showed how a person can do their job without letting it control their life. She’d make an amazing mentor for Mook and Dillon, but with this iconic trio onboard, that leaves one question: who’s headlining the conference?
Sritala Holliger (Lek Patravadi)
HBO
Few The White Lotus divas have been as astounding as Sritala Hollinger, owner of The White Lotus Thailand played by real-life Thai legend Lek Patravadi. Why wouldn’t an international conference recruit her as its moderator — not only does she run the ‘best White Lotus in the world’, but her story of recovery after her husband’s violent murder is exactly the sob story corporations love. She’d show not only what that kind of trauma does to a legend, but just how brutal a woman has to be to maintain her stardom in this industry.
Mia (Beatrice Grannò & Lucia (Simona Tabasco)
HBO
No,The White Lotus: All-Stars cast is complete without the sweetest girls you’ll ever meet, Mia (Beatrice Grannò) and Lucia (Simona Tabasco). These women were not only television trailblazers for their portrayal of sex workers but were the unequivocal ‘winners’ of season two. Lucia manipulated Albie out of 50,000 euros and Mia launched her singing career within the hotel itself — all while helping Valentina discover her sexuality! With their charm and business mindsets, there’s no question they would eventually make their way to a White Lotus vacation, and they’d be just what a returnee season needs to knock these rich folks down a peg.
Jaclyn Lemon (Michelle Monaghan)
HBO
Carrie Coon, the Republican, and Actress were the internet’s favorite group this season of The White Lotus, with many hoping to see Coon’s Laurie return — but her story was already completed. She, along with Leslie Bibb’s Kate, end the finale content with the lives they’re returning to…Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan), on the other hand, had only just begun her journey of self-discovery. Whether it be keeping her infidelity a secret, navigating the entertainment industry, or reckoning with the trauma of witnessing a murder, this starlet is the perfect candidate for a riveting (and potentially deadly) ‘Eat, Pray, Love’ week at The White Lotus.