​'The White Lotus' all-star season? Mike White wants to do it — here's who has to come back

Joel Medina (he/him) is a proud LGBTQ+ person of color who spent his life devouring all things pop culture - for better and worse (he watched Final Destination way too young). Born and raised in LA County, he spent his summers watching every movie he could find for free online and spent his school years reading books instead of paying attention in class. From horror to Heartstopper to the wildest reality shows you’ve ever seen, he’d love to talk with you about it all!