'The White Lotus' gets swarmed by morality police after this shocking brotherly moment

The latest episode of The White Lotus has people with delicate sensibilities shrieking and averting their eyes after two brothers shared a little smooch.

The surprising kiss went down when Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) and Lochlan (Sam Nivola) were hanging out with Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon) and Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood). The two ladies kissed and urged the brothers to do the same — so they did.

People shocked by the incestuous turn clearly haven’t been paying much attention to The White Lotus — or even HBO in general. Last season of the popular show included something that initially appeared to be incest, although it was revealed to be a ruse. There were also plenty of other "incest vibes" that viewers called out during the season. Not to mention the fact that Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon have been two of the network’s most popular modern shows, and both involve incest storylines deeply woven into the fabric of the story. Still, the weeks building up to this moment already had people acting as if they were going to be irreparably traumatized by fictional incest — which, in turn, became an opportunity for others to point out how goofy that is.

"No, it’s just a movie. It’s pretend. You’re an adult, you should know that."

"…go watch Backyardagins if The White Lotus offends you"

"IT’S A FICTION, NOT A MORAL TREATISE."

"it’s a television show"

"I thought everyone knew up front that this show is a satire with dark comedy mocking rich white people osea is the point of being obsessed with morbidity"

Despite the haters being loud with their virtue signaling, fans of The White Lotus who are able to differentiate between fiction and reality still had a good time with the episode.

"Gay incest, lorazepam withdrawals, white Christian woman judging in the background, this episode of white lotus has it all"

"the incest is actually happening HAPPENING #whitelotus"

"in a bar full of gay men cheering for the white lotus incest kiss"