Watch Timothée Chalamet's Cheeky SNL Performance As Troye Sivan

Timothée Chalamet on SNL
Courtesy of NBC

The actor-turned-popstar delivered an all-star performance while hosting the iconic comedy show.

Feeling the rush, indeed.

During his second hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, Timothée Chalamet embraced an unexpected role by portraying Grammy-nominated Australian pop star Troye Sivan. The sketch unfolds as a distressed patient, played by Sarah Sherman, confides in her doctor, portrayed by Bowen Yang, about a mysterious figure haunting her sleep.

Dr. Yi claims to have found a way to summon the sleep paralysis demon while she's awake, and as the machine activates, Chalamet appears, donning a white tank top and a floppy blond wig, reminiscent of Sivan in his "Got Me Started" music video. Sherman attempts to describe the figure as "a guy — but, like, a gay guy," but Chalamet says, "Not just any gay guy, homie. It's me, Troye Sivan!"

With the crowd cheering, Chalamet flawlessly replicated the choreography from Sivan's music video, even pulling down his pants to reveal "tiny red undies." When questioned if he is an actual demon, Chalamet as Sivan said, "No, not quite, girlie. I'm an Australian YouTube twink–turned–indie-pop star and model–turned–HBO actor Troye Sivan, being played by an American actor who can't do an Australian accent. Bye, diva!"

After Sherman questioned the hold Chalamet-Sivan has on her, he said, “Isn’t it obvious, homie? I look like a moisturized Machine Gun Kelly, and I’m the most iconic blouse ever. Bye, diva!”

Despite her initial distress, Sherman decides against treatment to rid herself of the Sivan demon, which only prompts more Sivans to appear. Boygenius members Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus join in, all dressed as Sivan in red undies, and recreate the "Got Me Started" choreography.

The SNL audience's enthusiastic response mirrored Troye Sivan's own appreciation, as he changed his Instagram profile picture to a snapshot of Chalamet impersonating him. Sivan expressed his amusement on Instagram, captioning a repost of the sketch with, "WHY IS LIFE SO WEIRDDDDD RN LMAO IM DEAD," and shared a photo of himself watching the video on his Instagram stories.

