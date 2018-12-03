Badass Captain Marvel Poster Revealed Prior to New Trailer

If you haven’t had time for coffee yet, let the new Captain Marvel movie poster jolt you awake.

There she stands, crackling with electricity, surging with power, up against the red and blue background one would expect for this character. Some sort of galactic terrain and space crafts peek out from behind her on one side with fighter jets on the other, assuming you can take your eyes of our titular character for long enough to bother to seek them out.

Check out the new poster for Marvel Studios' #CaptainMarvel, and tune in to @ESPN’s Monday Night Football to see the brand new trailer! pic.twitter.com/YVlWnaX5DM — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 3, 2018

Damn, you just can’t argue with how badass she looks.

help i showed this to my girlfriend and it made her gay https://t.co/fkUsH32YC6 — Dane Michael Broody (@DaneBroody) December 3, 2018

The new poster leaves it perfectly clear that this movie belongs to Carol Danvers, despite the extensive number of credits up top. As with most MCU titles, some familiar names from the ‘verse are returning, and some new are joining.

Marvel released the poster on Twitter Sunday night to get people excited for the new trailer, dropping tonight on ESPN in the middle of some football game. This will be the second full length trailer released prior to the film itself, which painfully doesn’t come out until March 8, 2019.

In case you’re not caught up to speed, Captain Marvel will be set in the '90s and follow “the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom.”

We’re ready for it.