LGBTQ+ individuals have long faced significant health disparities, but in 2025, the fight for equitable healthcare has taken on an even greater urgency.

With the Trump administration rolling back protections and increasing attacks on queer and trans rights, National LGBTQ Health Awareness Week—running from March 17 to March 21—isn’t just about visibility. It’s about survival.

This year’s theme, Health Equity NOW!, is a demand for better access, better care, and better outcomes for LGBTQ+ people. But in an era where lawmakers are stripping away protections, how can queer and trans individuals prioritize their health? How do we fight back against a system that is actively working against us?

PRIDE had a chance to chat with some experts who weighed in on how self-care, community support, and activism are all essential to resisting oppression. Here’s what they had to say.

Mental health and resilience in a hostile climate Nevada/31 For many LGBTQ+ people, mental well-being has more to do with survival than self-care.The onslaught of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, coupled with increased social hostility, has led to rising rates of anxiety, depression, and trauma among queer and trans individuals. “When living in a climate of increasing attacks on LGBTQ+ rights, mental well-being is not just self-care—it’s survival,” says Elika Dadsetan, CEO and Executive Director of VISIONS, Inc, a nonprofit committed to building inclusive communities and fostering resilience in the face of systemic barriers. “Resilience doesn’t mean ignoring fear and exhaustion. Instead, it means building intentional practices that allow you to keep going despite them.” Some of these practices include regulating the nervous system to counteract chronic stress. “Grounding techniques, deep breathing, and movement-based practices like walking or stretching can help regulate stress responses,” Dadsetan advises. Another key step? “Limit exposure to harmful media. Staying informed is important, but doomscrolling fuels anxiety. Set boundaries around news consumption and curate social media feeds to include affirming and joyful content.”

Finding healthcare in a system designed to exclude you Jo Panuwat D/Shutterstock The rollback of protections for LGBTQ+ healthcare access has made it even more difficult for queer and trans people to find affirming medical providers. In states enacting bans on gender-affirming care or restricting reproductive healthcare, access is disappearing. “When I work with LGBTQ+ clients, particularly transgender individuals, one of the most distressing topics that comes up is access to affirming healthcare,” says Cory Schneider, a psychotherapist specializing in LGBTQ+ mental health. “People are terrified that they won’t be able to get gender-affirming care or that their current providers will lose funding. And these fears are valid.” Despite these barriers, resources still exist. Kiki Fehling, a licensed psychologist and expert in dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), highlights several directories that connect LGBTQ+ individuals with affirming care. “The LGBTQ+ Healthcare Directory is a comprehensive directory with primary care physicians, dentists, therapists, OBGYNs, and more,” she says, noting you can filter by gender, race, sexual orientation, location, and whether or not they accept insurance. Additionally, Inclusive Therapists focuses on serving LGBTQI+, neurodivergent, and disabled BIPOC individuals. Services like Folx Health and Plume also provide telehealth options for those in states with restrictive policies and work to ensure gender-affirming care remains accessible. Both Schneider and Fehling recommend these platforms.

The power of community support and mutual aid DavideAngelini/Shutterstock When government institutions fail, LGBTQ+ people must turn to each other. “Chosen family, community-based care, and mutual aid are more than survival strategies—they are acts of resistance,” says Dadsetan. Schneider agrees, emphasizing that queer people cannot endure this fight alone. “When I train parents and educators, I hear the same concern: ‘How do we create safety when the law is failing us?’ The answer is always community.” Mutual aid is another critical aspect of survival. “In uncertain times, financial and emotional mutual aid networks help redistribute resources and create safety nets for the most vulnerable,” says Dadsetan. Whether it’s assisting with healthcare costs, housing, or legal fees, community support can make all the difference.

Protecting LGBTQ+ youth from systemic harm Lightfield Studios/Shutterstock LGBTQ+ youth are among the most vulnerable in this political climate, facing attacks on their rights in schools, healthcare settings, and even within their own homes. “One of the biggest fears I hear from LGBTQ+ adults, especially parents and teachers, is: What happens to the next generation?” says Schneider. “With attacks on LGBTQ+ education and bans on gender-affirming care for youth, their well-being is at risk. But LGBTQ+ identities cannot and will not be erased.” Fehling highlights the importance of intergenerational support. “LGBTQ+ youth need trusted adults who can provide guidance, advocacy, and safe spaces for self-exploration,” she says. Additionally, resources like GLSEN, PFLAG, and The Trevor Project continue to provide essential support for LGBTQ+ youth facing discrimination and isolation.

Legal advocacy and knowing your rights FrankHH/Shutterstock Despite federal rollbacks, LGBTQ+ legal protections still exist in many states, and organizations are fighting back against discriminatory policies. “When clients come to me panicked about their rights being taken away, I remind them that while federal protections are under attack, state and local advocacy still matters,” says Schneider. “Organizations like Lambda Legal, the ACLU, and the National Center for Transgender Equality offer resources to navigate these challenges.” For those in hostile states, preparing for legal and medical uncertainties is crucial. “Now is the time to secure legal documents,” Schneider warns. “These next four years will require strategy, resilience, and unwavering support.”

Queer joy is an act of defiance Galdric PS/Shutterstock In times of oppression, finding joy can feel impossible, but experts insist it is one of the most powerful tools for resilience. “Joy is not a privilege—it is a necessary counterbalance to oppression,” says Dadsetan. “Celebrating LGBTQ+ identity, culture, and history is an act of defiance against those who seek to erase it.” Fehling echoes this, emphasizing that joy isn’t just about feeling good. “Research suggests that being part of a queer community significantly benefits mental health.,” she says. “It’s about surrounding yourself with people who love and accept you in all of your queerness.” For those struggling in unsafe environments, even small acts of self-expression, like listening to queer music or reading queer literature, can be powerful.