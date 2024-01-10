Scroll To Top
Everything we know about The Last Of Us season 2 (so far)

Is it time for the premiere yet?

Okay, so, first of all, we literally cannot wait until the second season of HBO's The Last of Usfinally graces our TV screens. We're also super stoked that after months of speculation and rumors, the role of Abby officially went to Book Smart star Kaitlyn Dever. On top of that, we're also excited that Beef's Young Manzino will take on the role of Jesse, with both of these castings being announced and confirmed over the last couple of days.

On the chance you've come here without knowing anything about The Last of Us in the first place, here's the quick rundown: It's a post-apocalyptic drama based on a video game of the same name, and the first season left us seriously gagged and waiting for more. Oh, and it also stars daddy Pedro Pascal, who we still think should be the sexiest man alive.

Anyway, as we prep for season 2, here's what we know so far:

What is it about?

pedro pascal joel miller

HBO Max

The second season of The Last of Us follows along with an adult Ellie (Bella Ramsey) who's out for revenge against a militia group. It also focuses on her budding relationship wtih Dina, who has yet to officially receive a casting. The season also introduces Abby, who is a wildly controversial character that's going to make this season, well, emotional BDSM. It also deals with the aftermath of Joel's (Pascal) actions that we saw at the end of season 1, but we'll keep those spoilers to ourselves for now in case you still need to catch up.

Regardless, the second season is rumored to follow pretty closely with the storyline seen in the game and is set four years after the events at the Fireflies hospital, but it may or may not be broken up over two seasons. Only time will tell.

Who's confirmed to be returning?

bella ramsey ellie

HBO Max

There are a lot of rumors flying around and a lot of information is being kept hush-hush before the show starts. According to the IMDb page for the first episode, Pescal and Ramsey will reprise their roles as Ellie and Joel, and Gabriel Luna will return as Joel's brother, Tommy.

Who's rumored?

paolina van kleef

HBO Max

There are rumors that Rutina Wesley will return as Tommy's wife, Maria. The character everyone's really keeping their eye on as far as casting is hands down Dina. There are rumors that we actually met Dina in the first season. The girl in question, credited as "Staring Girl," is played by Paolina van Kleef, and even though she hasn't received an official casting, fans would be over the moon to have her take on the role.

Will there be a spinoff?

murray bartlett as frank and nick offerman as bill

HBO Max

Okay, so, we still think Melanie Lynskey should lead a spinoff as the unyielding Kathleen, who died pretty early and has a backstory we would love to see. That said, the spinoff idea that's really gaining some traction happened after the Emmys, when Nick Offerman, who played Bill in the first season's third episode that put gay love at the forefront, pitched an idea for a spinoff of those characters. All we can say is we would be way more than here for that, because we never need a reason to say no to more Murray Bartlett, who played the role of Bill's partner, Frank.

When will it be back?

samuel hoeksema

HBO Max

We wish we had an answer to this. As of January 2024, the production is expected to start in February with the hopes of an early 2025 release. To hold you over The Last of Us 2 Remastered is scheduled to hit shelves this month. So, you can feel all the exquisite pain all over again.

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

