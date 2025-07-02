What is a 'vagacial' and should lesbians be getting them? Experts weigh in

From vampire facials to salmon sperm facials, people are willing to slather their skin in just about anything if it helps to turn back the clock and make them look their best. But do your nether regions also need the 5-star treatment?

While that may sound like an odd question, people across the country are turning to spas and dermatologists for “vagacials” — basically facials for your muff — to treat skin issues and make your vulva looks its best, either for yourself, to make a good first impression with a hot date, or to impress your significant other.

So if you have the requisite parts and are looking to get busy in a sapphic way, should you be giving your vulva a spa day?

To find out more about what to expect when you get a vagacial to how long you have to wait to have sex after a treatment, PRIDE spoke to Kiara DeWitt , a registered nurse and founder and CEO of Injectco , one of Texas’ top medical aesthetic clinics; Dr. David Johnson , a dermatologist and co-founder of RedlikteX.com ; and New York-based dermatologist Dr. Victoria Kazlouskaya, who founded Dermatology Circle PLLC .

What is a vagacial? FamStudio/Shutterstock Vagacials — a portmanteau of vagina and facial — is a misleading name because it’s a spa facial, but for the outside of your vulva, not your vagina. But, you know, a vulvacial just isn’t as catchy. A vagacial is a skincare treatment for the pubic area that typically includes a gentle cleanse, exfoliation, ingrown hair extraction, application of serums, and a mask, followed by a light moisturizer or a cooling gel. It may also address pigmentation and texture issues. “Think of it as a reset button for sensitive skin after waxing, shaving or just living life,” DeWitt tells PRIDE. “You can get one any time of year, but most people book in the summer or right before big events.”

What should you expect when you get a vagacial? Depending on where you go, the whole process might be more clinical than frilly or might be more about pampering your biking area. But either way, you can expect the provider to wear gloves and use single-use tools to keep everything hygienic and prevent infections. If they don’t, run, don’t walk, in the opposite direction. “The genital area is delicate, and many skincare products can be irritating,” Dr. Kazlouskaya says. “Also, this is an intimate service—so the person performing it should be discreet, sensitive, and respectful.” When you arrive for your appointment, you’ll be asked to undress from the waist down and be given a sheet to drape over your lap. The esthetician or dermatologist will have you lie down like you would to get waxed, and then they will steam the skin to help remove ingrown hairs, use a gentle scrub or lactic acid for exfoliation, before hydrating the skin with serums or moisturizers. The whole thing should only take between 30 and 50 minutes. Dr. Johnson explains that at RedlineX, they also offer red light therapy for the area to “calm down redness and to get the skin to heal in less time.”

Are they getting more popular? From Gwyneth Paltrow steaming her vagina to Khloé Kardashian’s eight-part “lady bits” skincare regimen, vagacials are all the rage and the experts say they’re just getting more popular every year. Social media has helped to normalize treatments like these and make them increasingly trendy. “Right now, these treatments are popping up on more spa menus each year,” DeWitt says. “I have noticed that even five years ago, hardly anyone offered this outside major cities. Now, you see them advertised at medspas and beauty bars all over the country! Social media, word of mouth, and TikTok do the marketing without anyone having to whisper about it.”

What should you expect to pay for a vagacial? Pawel Michalowski/Shutterstock Like many skin care and beauty treatments, vagacials can be a little pricey if you are on a tight budget. They tend to run anywhere from $50 to $200, not including a tip or add-ons like red light therapy or custom masks. The cost can also go down if you buy a package and some spas or clinics combine the treatment with hair removal. “Packages for three or more can drop the price by 15 percent or so. Some clinics roll it into ‘maintenance’ bundles, pairing with waxing or sugaring,” DeWitt says.

Why should you get a vagacial? Some people get vagacials for purely aesthetic reasons like dealing with dark spots or bumps on their bikini area, or the desire to be smooth as a dolphin, but there are other benefits too. Not only can it help address conditions like folliculitis, but it can also just make you feel better about getting undressed in front of other people. “Sometimes it is just about comfort or boosting confidence before intimacy. To be fair, it is skincare with a side of peace of mind,” DeWitt explains.

Should lesbians get vagacials? Ok, so now you know what a vagacial is, what to expect at an appointment, and what kind of damage it’ll do to your bank account. But if you’re a lesbian or queer person with a vagina, should you get one? “Sure, if it feels good, if it is wanted, and if it fits your routine,” DeWitt says. “No orientation or gender label required. Healthy skin is for everyone, and anyone can want smooth, comfortable skin. Sometimes it is just nice to take care of yourself in a new way.”

How quickly can you get busy after a vagacial? alvan.ph/Shutterstock Luckily, there is very little downtime needed after getting a vagacial. You can have sex right away, but some providers suggest waiting a few hours, or up to 24 hours, before getting biblical because your skin may be slightly tender right after treatment, and you may want to avoid irritation or redness. “If you want to play it safe, give yourself 24 hours if your skin runs sensitive. Any redness usually clears within the first hour. You can go right back to normal life after, but if you feel discomfort, loose cotton underwear and no scented products help,” DeWitt cautions.

Are there side effects? If you go to a reputable spa or provider, the risk is fairly low and likely will only include temporary redness, slight swelling, or an ingrown hair, but the potential side effects increase if you see someone who isn’t qualified. “You could end up having infections, further ingrown hairs, or yeast infections,” Dr. Johnson explains. “Do be sure to see a qualified practitioner. I’ve had to see these issues in my office when patients try to do it themselves in the home or see places that are unlicensed.” Dr. Kazlouskaya also notes that you may experience an allergic reaction or overexfoliate sensitive skin. “The skin in the genital area is more sensitive than other parts of the body, so irritation or allergic reactions can occur,” she explains. “Over-exfoliation may lead to dryness or discomfort. If products come into contact with the vaginal mucosa, they could cause itching or burning. And if hygiene isn’t maintained properly during the procedure, there’s a risk of folliculitis or even yeast infections.”