20 Queer Q’s with YA Author Rachael Lippincott

The She Gets The Girl writer answers all your burning questions about love and life.

The 20 Queer Qs series seeks to capture LGBTQ+ individuals (and allies) in a moment of authenticity. We get to know the subjects, what makes them who they are, and what they value.

These intimate conversations aim to leave you, the reader, feeling like you just gained a new friend or a new perspective. The goal is to leave you, the reader, like you just gained a new friend, a new perspective, and that you learned something new about or saw a different side of someone, maybe one that you don’t see online, but one that’s maybe like you.

In this 20qs, get to know queer YA author, Rachael Lippincott of The Lucky List and co-author on Five Feet Apart and All This Time. She shares her thoughts on online authenticity, who she would invite to dinner, if her younger self would be proud of her older self, and more!

Name: Rachael Lippincott

Age: 26

Preferred Pronouns: She/Her/Hers

Identifies As: Queer

What does pride mean to you?

Knowing and being true to yourself. At the end of the day, nobody knows you better than you do, and I think the world will try to tell you who you are, especially if you’re part of the LGBTQ+ community.

How did you feel attending your first pride?

I was in high school and the girl who was my first kiss was originally from New York City and so I ended up visiting and going to the pride parade. It was so surreal and special, especially in New York City where it’s so big. There were so many people, so much energy, and you felt so welcomed. The love and the acceptance was the absolute best.

What’s a song you consider to be an LGBTQ+ anthem?

Closer by Tegan and Sara.

What advice do you have for LGBTQ+ youth?

The most important thing you can do is be true to yourself no matter who tries to stifle that. Know that what you’re feeling is valid and real.

Do you believe in love?

Absolutely! 100%.

What are values that you hold near and dear to your heart?

Empathy, kindness, honesty.

Describe what being queer is like in 3-5 words.

Being your most authentic self.

What is something you want to change about yourself in the next six months?

I’m always working to stop comparing myself and not allowing comparison to steal my joy. I think it’s so easy to compare yourself and your career. The most important thing for me is to look around me and be more grateful with what I have.

What is the title of the current chapter of your life?

What Even Is The Late Twenties?

What is the most awkward thing about you?

My entire existence.

What is a quality you find sexy?

Confidence. When a person is secure in themselves, who they are, you can tell. They don’t need to say it.

Do you feel that people are as authentic online as they are in person?

It’s hard to say. I think for the most part, yes, I genuinely do. The authors that I started talking to online that I’ve met in person are pretty much the same. I think people sometimes try to put an authentic air and it doesn’t come through but for the most part, yes.

Did you ever / do you still feel uncomfortable holding someone else’s hand in public?

I definitely have. There have been times where we go to my wife’s family church where they go to mass and the way I act with her is different from how I would act in a local coffee shop in Pittsburgh. As I’ve gotten older, there have been times in my life where I was dating somebody and referred to them as a friend. It feels awful, but as I’ve gotten older I'm at the point where I’m happily married and I’m going to hold my wife’s hand.

Fill in the blank: In 5 years I want to _________

I want to put out more books, be happy, uplift other authors, queer voices, and I think I might have a kid at that point so I hope to be a good parent.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Don’t work hard, work smart.

How would you like to be remembered?

That I’m a good person, that I did as much good as I could and was kind.

Pick 2 people to invite to dinner, who would you invite?

Jodie Comer and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

If you could shadow anybody for a day, who would it be?

Phoebe Waller-Bridge or Reese Witherspoon.

Are you the person you thought you’d grow up to be? Do you think younger you would be proud of older you?

Yeah, younger me would be so proud. Younger me didn’t think I would make it to this point so they would be so proud of where I am today.

What value/quality has being queer given you? What have you gained?

It makes you more aware of yourself in a good way that people typically aren’t. I think in order to for me to come out as queer in some spaces, marry my wife, and do all these things, my queerness has allowed me to get to know myself more intimately than some people who don’t get to do that in their lifetime.

Keep up with Rachael over on Twitter, Instagram, and her and her wife, Alyson’s TikTok! Their new book, She Gets The Girl, is out April 2022! Check out our exclusive cover reveal in the meantime.