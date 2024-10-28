10 LGBTQ+ TV couples to dress up as on Halloween

NBC; HBO; UPN
Halloween is just around the corner, but if you and your paramour are still trying to decide what to wear to the parties you've been invited to, fear not because there are a plethora of queer couples from your favorite TV shows who would make perfect costumes.
We don't normally think of Spooky Season as being synonymous with love, but celebrating iconic LGBTQ+ TV couples is the best way to make any Halloween celebration a little more queer. From animated lovers to pirate boyfriends, there is a couples costume idea for you. So whether you want something simple or are down for an over-the-top fit, there is a TV show couple to match your mood and skill set!
1. Ruby and Sapphire ('Steven Universe')
You're probably going to need wigs for this one, and a lot of body paint, but it will be so worth it!
2. Willow and Tara ('Buffy the Vampire Slayer')
This quintessential '90s lesbian couple have the perfect witchy vibes to make the ultimate couples costume!
3. Will Graham and Hannibal Lector ('Hannibal')
Ok, so we know that technically Hannibal Lector and Will Graham weren't a gay couple, but...c'mon! To pull this one off, the person playing Will just needs a tweed jacket, messy hair, and dark circles under their eyes, and the other half of the couple will need to don a suit and maybe hold a faux human heart and a butcher knife — get creative with it!
4. Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy ('Harley Quinn')
If you're looking for a couples costume idea that will let you be tough as nails and super sexy, look no further than Sapphic duo Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy. This one may be a little more complicated to pull off, but with some body paint, wigs, and YouTube makeup tutorials, you'll win every costume contest you go to, hands down!
5. Ray Holt and Kevin ('Brooklyn Nine-Nine')
These two monotone and sarcastic hubbies would be a blast to embody for a night. You just need a police uniform, a suit, and a corgi!
6. Adora and Catra ('She-Ra')
Adora and Cara's love story in She-Ra is the kind of Sapphic representation we dream of. Plus, these characters have such iconic outfits on the show that it'll be a blast to put together.
7. Ed "Blackbeard" and Stede Bonnet ('Our Flag Means Death')
Blackbeard and Stede Bonnet's love story had us swooning through all of Our Flag Means Death because of their epic love story and fab costumes. Who wouldn't want to dress up like gay pirates?!
8. Kurt and Blaine ('Glee')
Dress up as your fave Gleecouple this year! One half of the couple can wear a Warblers uniform, and the other can wear an ascot and coifed hair à la Kurt. Add in a microphone and you're good to go!
9. Charlie and Vaggie (Harbin Hotel)
The power couple at the heart of Hazbin Hotel make for the perfect couples costume. With matching colors but different vibes (one is in a suit, and the other is wearing a skirt, demon wings, and an X over her eye), you'll slay at any Halloween party you go to!
10. King James and George Villiers (Mary & George)
The sexy historical drama Mary & George gifted us with the hot romance between King James and George Villiers, and their period costumes are perfect for Halloween. To pull this couples costume idea off, you may need to learn how to sew or hit up a costume rental shop, but it'll be worth it!