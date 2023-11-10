Scroll To Top
Interviews

Kenny & Armando Reveal What Really Happened At The Strip Club On 90 Day Fiancé

Kenny & Armando Reveal What Really Happened At The Strip Club On '90 Day Fiancé'

Kenny & Armando
Courtesy of TLC

Once the cameras went down, that's when things started to really get exciting.

rickycornish

It's getting hot in here!

Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Niedermeier-Rubio are really showing it all on the current season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

During a recent episode, the couple attended a strip club and Armando was certainly nervous as the dancers took off more clothing as the night progressed.

However, when the cameras went down, that's when the real excitement began... but it was too naughty for TV.

"The strippers went completely naked. They obviously were on Viagra. We got an eyeful! I think Armando got poked in the eye," Niedermeier tells PRIDE.

The hubbies have been officially married since 2021, but they're still keeping things interesting in their everyday lives.

"It's exciting to get to do it with Kenny. It was fun to go to the strip club. I'm an old soul, so I'm not a huge partygoer," Niedermeier-Rubio says.

"It's really important we can crack on each other and don't take things so serious. A big thing is being able to laugh at yourself and have a sense of humor about things," Niedermeier adds.

90 Day Fiancé has served as a launching pad for the couple to inspire countless amounts of people to tackle a new perspective as to what love, especially LGBTQ+ love, can look like.

"Going into filming your normal life, you don't know what to expect and you always think the worst. Hearing how many people support us and love us, it always feels good," Niedermeier-Rubio shares.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday nights on TLC. To see the full interview with Kenny and Armando, check out the video below.

Kenny & Armando Reveal What Really Happened at the Strip Club on '90 Day Fiancé'youtu.be

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsFamousGayPeopleTVVideoViralGayEntertainmentCouplesCelebrities
pridecelebritiesentertainmentlgbtq+gayreality tvinterviews90 day fiancé
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Don't miss the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Watch the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Five short documentaries that capture the diversity & rich history of its deeply rooted LGBTQ+ community.


QUEER CUTS: New Hope!

Watch it ON-DEMAND on the Advocate Channel App until November 15th.

Download our App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - Queer CutsOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

43 Celebrities With OFs Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Adore Delano, Ncuti Gatwa, Wayne Brady, Jade Jolie
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 40 Stars Came Out In 2023

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Mathew Scott Montgomery, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

22 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

28 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film
Movies

27 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film

Latest Stories

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio