Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Niedermeier-Rubio are really showing it all on the current season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

During a recent episode, the couple attended a strip club and Armando was certainly nervous as the dancers took off more clothing as the night progressed.

However, when the cameras went down, that's when the real excitement began... but it was too naughty for TV.

"The strippers went completely naked. They obviously were on Viagra. We got an eyeful! I think Armando got poked in the eye," Niedermeier tells PRIDE.

The hubbies have been officially married since 2021, but they're still keeping things interesting in their everyday lives.

"It's exciting to get to do it with Kenny. It was fun to go to the strip club. I'm an old soul, so I'm not a huge partygoer," Niedermeier-Rubio says.

"It's really important we can crack on each other and don't take things so serious. A big thing is being able to laugh at yourself and have a sense of humor about things," Niedermeier adds.

90 Day Fiancé has served as a launching pad for the couple to inspire countless amounts of people to tackle a new perspective as to what love, especially LGBTQ+ love, can look like.

"Going into filming your normal life, you don't know what to expect and you always think the worst. Hearing how many people support us and love us, it always feels good," Niedermeier-Rubio shares.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday nights on TLC. To see the full interview with Kenny and Armando, check out the video below.