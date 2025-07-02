Skip to content
WNBA stars Caitlin Clark & Sydney Colson's naughty moment on IG live has fans giggling

The Indian Fever teammates sure have an interesting way of celebrating a big win!

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever dribbles the ball while being guarded by Sydney Colson #51 of the Las Vegas Aces in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 11, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ariel Messman-Rucker
July 02 2025
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
Celebrating a WNBA championship win took a hilarious and cheekily sapphic turn when Caitlin Clark was surprised by Sydney Colson’s antics.

Clark may have been forced to sit out the Indiana Fever’s Tuesday night game against the Minnesota Lynx, but she didn’t miss a second of the post-game celebrations.

After the team scored a championship-clinching win, Clark was celebrating in the locker room, bent over while talking to the camera on an Instagram Live when Colson snuck up behind her and jokingly started to dry hump her.

“Woah bro,” Clark laughed as she jumped up. “Absolutely not, no thank you!"

The now-viral moment was just one of the team’s celebratory antics from that night. Clark may have been out due to a groin injury, but that didn’t stop her from using the Commissioner's Cup trophy as a cup for her teammates to drink out of, helped to spray down the team and coach with champagne, and then Clark, Lexi Hull, and Sophie Cunningham shotgunned beer before sneaking up behind Colson to drench her in beer and champagne.

“I don’t know how to spray. I’m not a drinker. I don’t know how to do champagne celebrations,” Colson said, per Essentially Sports. “But they were open. The coaches were having a good time, chugging out of the Commissioner’s Cup. It was fun. It was a good vibe.”

Maybe Colson’s suggestive hip thrusting was payback for Clark’s shenanigans.

Clearly, the Fever know how to celebrate a win!

