Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Ryan Welch for RI Pride
Rhode Island may be the smallest state, but when it comes to Pride they go big!
Once again, the capital city of Providence played host to their annual PrideFest, which is New England’s only night time only nighttime Pride parade. The event which attracted over 100,000 attendees turned the city into an illuminated celebration of queer joy and resillliance.
The event featured more than 250 nonprofit organizations, businesses, and food vendors. And keeping the party going into the evening was a mix of regional and national acts, along with interactive zones spotlighting LGBTQIA+ history.
Among the performers was Asher HaVon, a soulful R&B and gospel artist from Selma, Alabama is best known for being the first openly LGBTQ+ winner of The Voice. “I have travelled and performed all over the country, but this was absolutely the most amazing experience I have ever had—the love and unity was everywhere,” he said of the event.
The theme for this years event was Unapologetically Proud, a poignant choice for a political climate that would like to see queer folks shamed, if not afriad. "This year's PrideFest and Illuminated Night Parade exemplify the strength and unity of our community," said Rodney Davis, President of Rhode Island Pride. “Our joy is also our resistance, as we came together to be—as this year’s theme emphasizes—UNAPOLOGETICALLY PROUD!”
This year saw incredible events raising our voices and our visibility from sea to shining sea. Keep scrolling to get a peek at how the East Coast does Pride!
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Willow Hicks for RI Pride
Related | Rhode Island Pride 2024 was a kiki!
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Willow Hicks for RI Pride
Related | 56 Wild Photos From Providence's 41 Pride Events in 31 Days — No, Seriously
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Benjamin Branchaud for RI Pride
Related | Rhode Island PrideFest 2024 and Block Parties have us booking tickets for next year!
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Jen Bonin for RI Pride
Related | 71 images of Rhode Island Pride 2023 that are serving hope & queer joy
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Andre Duran for RI Pride
Related | Four-legged friends enjoy Pride, too! Check out the pics from NYC Woof Fest.
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Benjamin Branchaud for RI Pride
Related | West Hollywood always has an incredible turnout for Pride!
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Andre Duran for RI Pride
Related | Pride isn't just for big cities. Check out East Central Minnesota Pride 2025!
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Paul Martin for RI Pride
Related | Want more Pride pics? WeHo Pride's Dyke March was a blast this year!
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Andre Duran for RI Pride
Related | Check out these pics from Long Beach Pride 2025!
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Andre Duran for RI Pride
Related |Miami Beach brought the heat with inclusive Pride 2025 activities.
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Benjamin Branchaud for RI Pride
Related | Provincetown's Pride Rally was a spectacular sight this year!
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Kaitlyn Barcelona for RI Pride
Related | Baltimore celebrated 50 years of Pride in 2025!
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Andre Duran for RI Pride
Related | How many of these Pride facts did you know?
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Kaitlyn Barcelona for RI Pride
Related | Grand marshals steal the show at Pride, but what is a grand marshal? The tradition explained
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Kaitlyn Barcelona for RI Pride
Related | Pride is for EVERYONE! These vintage photos of Pride prove that it is, was, and will forever be about diversity!
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Kaitlyn Barcelona for RI Pride
Related | Don't forget the first Pride was a riot. Know your Stone Wall Uprising history!
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Hayley Lebert for RI Pride
Related | Is this your first Pride? Here's 5 essential tips you need to know!
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Paul Martin for RI Pride
Related | Want to celebrate Pride with the whole family? Here’s how!
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Willow Hicks for RI Pride
Related | Pride is a blast — but it can also be awkward! These moments are sadly, too relatable.
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Benjamin Branchaud for RI Pride
Related | Looking to find a little love at Pride? Here’s how to get your flirt on!
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Kaitlyn Barcelona for RI Pride
Related | There are a lot of flags flying at Pride. Here’s what they all mean!
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Andre Duran for RI Pride
Lydia Butthole Kollins brings down the house!
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Kaitlyn Barcelona for RI Pride
Related | Everything you’ve ever wanted to know about the lesbian flag.
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Jen Bonin for RI Pride
Related | Everything you’ve ever wanted to know about the bisexual flag.
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Jen Bonin for RI Pride
Related | Why is Black Pride so crucial for marginalized queer communities?
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Jen Bonin for RI Pride
Related | Rhode Island Pride 2024 was a kiki!
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Jen Bonin for RI Pride
Related | 56 Wild Photos From Providence's 41 Pride Events in 31 Days — No, Seriously
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Benjamin Branchaud for RI Pride
Related | Rhode Island PrideFest 2024 and Block Parties have us booking tickets for next year!
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Benjamin Branchaud for RI Pride
Related | 71 images of Rhode Island Pride 2023 that are serving hope & queer joy
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Willow Hicks for RI Pride
Related | How many of these Pride facts did you know?
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Willow Hicks for RI Pride
Related | Grand marshals steal the show at Pride, but what is a grand marshal? The tradition explained
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Kris Laliberte for RI Pride
Related | Pride is for EVERYONE! These vintage photos of Pride prove that it is, was, and will forever be about diversity!
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Kris Laliberte for RI Pride
Related | Don't forget the first Pride was a riot. Know your Stone Wall Uprising history!
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Hayley Lebert for RI Pride
Related | Is this your first Pride? Here's 5 essential tips you need to know!
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Hayley Lebert for RI Pride
Related | Want to celebrate Pride with the whole family? Here’s how!
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Andre Duran for RI Pride
Related | Everything you’ve ever wanted to know about the lesbian flag.
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Hayley Lebert for RI Pride
Related | Everything you’ve ever wanted to know about the bisexual flag.
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Hayley Lebert for RI Pride
Related | Four-legged friends enjoy Pride, too! Check out the pics from NYC Woof Fest.
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Paul Martin for RI Pride
Related | West Hollywood always has an incredible turnout for Pride!
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Paul Martin for RI Pride
Related | Pride isn't just for big cities. Check out East Central Minnesota Pride 2025!
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Paul Martin for RI Pride
Related | Want more Pride pics? WeHo Pride's Dyke March was a blast this year!
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Ryan Welch for RI Pride
Related | Check out these pics from Long Beach Pride 2025!
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Maxwell Snyder for RI Pride
Related |Miami Beach brought the heat with inclusive Pride 2025 activities.
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Maxwell Snyder for RI Pride
Related | Provincetown's Pride Rally was a spectacular sight this year!
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Thomas Varnish for RI Pride
Related | Baltimore celebrated 50 years of Pride in 2025!
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Thomas Varnish for RI Pride
Related | How many of these Pride facts did you know?
Rhode Island LGBTQ+ Pridefest, June 2025
Jen Bonin for RI Pride
Related | Pride is for EVERYONE! These vintage photos of Pride prove that it is, was, and will forever be about diversity!