Pride Month is hunting season!

Alyssa Hunter won over the hearts of RuPaul's Drag Race fans all over the world for her charming personality, sickening looks in and out of drag, and natural beauty.

Dubbed the "trade" of season 14, Hunter was eliminated second in a fierce cast of queens. However, this talented performer hasn't stopped grinding all over the world and she's proudly representing Puerto Rico every step of the way.

Although her time on Drag Race was cut short, the star is ready to bring her elevated drag to a future season of All Stars.

"If they call me, baby I'm going to say yes for sure! I'm waiting for that. I would love to be back and share my story. I have so much to prove," Hunter tells PRIDE.

Many people have certainly seen Hunter's drag evolve since her time on season 14 and this queen is ready to show off everything she couldn't the first time around, including her hilarious persona.

"I will be the bitch! I will be the shady one... no, I'm just kidding. I want to be me. I want to be who I am. At the end of the day, the people fall in love with who you are. That's the key to success."

Plus, fans will remember Hunter going viral the second she stepped into the werk room for her handsome looks. To this day, the star gets lots of love for her gorgeous features.

"Sometimes it's a little bit creepy, to be honest, but I thank you guys! Sometimes I feel like my Instagram page is an OnlyFans, but I take it! You guys can send me whatever you want to send me."

Hunter may joke that her Instagram page gives OnlyFans energy, but fans shouldn't expect the star to make a profile on the popular site any time soon.

"I don't think so. Even though I love to communicate and I have my own personality, I'm very reserved."

With Pride being more important than ever this year, the entertainer is focusing all her time and energy on equality and uniting the LGBTQ+ community in Puerto Rico and all over the world.

"Every year, we should celebrate Pride. Pride is every single day. We celebrate not just only Pride, but equality, respect, and love that we have here on the island. I feel very good to scream as loud as I can that I'm a drag queen in Puerto Rico. I have the support of my family and that's the most important thing in my life. That's my power and my battery to go on."

Puerto Rico is one of the most inclusive places in the world for LGBTQ+ people and Pride Month is the perfect time to visit the gorgeous island. For more information, check out the official website here.

To see the full interview with Alyssa Hunter, watch the video below.