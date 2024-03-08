Scroll To Top
Interviews

Bowen Yang praises Ariana Grande and spills hot BTS tea from Wicked

Bowen Yang praises Ariana Grande and spills hot BTS tea from 'Wicked'

Bowen Yang; Ariana Grande
Shutterstock; Instagram (@arianagrande)

Just like all the Arianators, Yang is obsessed with the music superstar.

rickycornish

Don't lie... you've listened to eternal sunshine a couple of times by now.

Ariana Grande's seventh album is everything the gays are talking about today as she addresses her divorce head-on and serves up one of her best albums of all time.

Like all of her fans, Bowen Yang loves everything about Grande and was one of the talented actors to star alongside her in the upcoming Wicked movies.

"I still can't believe it's happening. Every box will be checked. She's so smart and caring about that role. She's been thinking about this a long time. She's really put her whole soul into this. You're going to watch her and be blown away," Yang tells PRIDE.

Yang also says that he'd have plenty of insightful conversations with Grande when the cameras weren't rolling, as he was lucky enough to witness Grande embody Glinda.

"It's a hard part. It's funny, but it's also very emotional. The singing is operatic, but also poppy. She has to spin a lot of plates and she does it all so well. She's giving you some live vocals in some parts as well. This is the endgame! No one is bigger than Oz."

Wicked: Part One comes out this November. To see the PRIDE’s full interview with Bowen Yang, check out the video below.

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsVideoViralCelebritiesEntertainmentArianaGrandeMusicmovieMovies
ariana grandebowen yangwicked moviecelebritiesentertainmentmovieswickedinterviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena Drea de Mateo Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

45 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio