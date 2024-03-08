Bowen Yang praises Ariana Grande and spills hot BTS tea from 'Wicked'

Don't lie... you've listened to eternal sunshine a couple of times by now.

Ariana Grande's seventh album is everything the gays are talking about today as she addresses her divorce head-on and serves up one of her best albums of all time.

Like all of her fans, Bowen Yang loves everything about Grande and was one of the talented actors to star alongside her in the upcoming Wicked movies.

"I still can't believe it's happening. Every box will be checked. She's so smart and caring about that role. She's been thinking about this a long time. She's really put her whole soul into this. You're going to watch her and be blown away," Yang tells PRIDE.

Yang also says that he'd have plenty of insightful conversations with Grande when the cameras weren't rolling, as he was lucky enough to witness Grande embody Glinda.

"It's a hard part. It's funny, but it's also very emotional. The singing is operatic, but also poppy. She has to spin a lot of plates and she does it all so well. She's giving you some live vocals in some parts as well. This is the endgame! No one is bigger than Oz."

Wicked: Part One comes out this November. To see the PRIDE’s full interview with Bowen Yang, check out the video below.